Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map confirmed with November launch - Dexerto

As is tradition, Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase revealed a new Forza Horizon 5 trailer and a release date during their E3 press conference.

Release date confirmed for November 9, 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC.

The last we heard about the eighth game in the series was July 2020, and even that was a brief overview of what to expect – 59 seconds to be exact. It was essentially showing off its graphical capabilities on what was, at that time, next-gen consoles.

Since buying Xbox Series X|S systems, fans have been left to just play Forza games from previous generations and sniff around for Forza Horizon 5 leaks, making this one of the most highly anticipated Xbox events in some time. And Phil Spencer’s team delivered.

Almost a year on from its announcement trailer, Forza Horizon 5 was given a beautiful trailer at E3 2021.

Sit back, relax, and watch this…



Forza Horizon 5 screenshots

Looking for some Forza Horizon screenshots? We’ve got you covered.

Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map confirmed

One of the biggest pieces of news from E3 2021 was the setting of the next Forza game, Mexico.

They noted during a walkthrough of some of the locations that the new map is going to be the largest ever in Forza history.

It will offer unique biomes such as jungles, desserts and even have mountains which they have claimed will have the highest point in any Forza game.

Forza Horizon 5 features

During the Xbox show, Microsoft Studios confirmed there will once again be a battle royale mode in Forza Horizon 5. Not only that, there’s a new volumetric lighting system to improve graphics – something new to Xbox Series X|S.

Pinata Pop minigame will also be available to play, where players are tasked with popping as many as possible while driving. The Events Lab will allow you to customize everything as well, from the race to the settings, to the fundamental rules of the game.

The next Forza game releases on November 9, available on Xbox consoles and PC with cross-play. It will also be on the Game Pass from launch.