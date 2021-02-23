Logo
Halo Infinite release date: leaks, multiplayer & gameplay

Published: 23/Feb/2021 14:24 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 14:31

by Alex Garton
Halo Infinite
343 Industries

Halo Infinite

343 Industries’ latest addition to their biggest franchise is set to arrive in 2021 and after an unexpected delay, fans are desperate to jump into Halo Infinite. It’s fair to say the game looks like the most ambitious project in the Halo series.

Halo Infinite is arguably the most-anticipated game set to release on the Xbox Series X/S in 2021. With the title being the sixth main installment in the massively popular Halo universe, fans are looking forward to following the next chapter in Master Chief’s story.

Despite at first being marketed as the Xbox Series X’s launch title, the game was unexpectedly delayed until late 2021. Of course, this has left fans wondering what changes 343 Industries are making to the game during this extra development time.

Without further ado, let’s breakdown everything you need to know about Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite release date

Halo Infinite location
343 Industries
Halo Infinite picks up the story of the Master Chief after the events of Halo 5: Guardians.

Originally, 343 Industries’ latest Halo title was set to release on November 10, 2020. However, the developers opted to delay the game until 2021 to “ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision.”

This unexpected delay caused a lot of disappointment among fans of the franchise. After a rather mixed reaction to the title’s gameplay reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase, fans were pleased the game was going to receive more development time before its release.

In terms of a current release date, 343 Industries has announced the game is set to arrive in the Fall of 2021. Although this isn’t a specific and concrete date, it gives us a rough idea of when we can expect to get our hands on the title.

If we had to make a prediction, we’d guess Halo Infinite will arrive in September or November of 2021.

Halo Infinite leaks & rumors

Although there are not a huge amount of leaks related to Halo Infinite, it has been discovered that various members of The Coalition development team have worked on Halo Infinite.

The Coalition is most notably known for their work on Gears 5 and has clearly assisted 343 in making the game.

It’s impossible to know what this means for the title, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see if there are any parallels between Halo Infinite and Gears.

Halo Infinite Gameplay

Halo Infinite gameplay
343 Industries
343 Industries have not yet showed off Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.

We got our first look at Halo Infinite’s gameplay at the Xbox Ganes Showcase, an event showing off all the titles coming to the Xbox Series X/S in the near future.

The eight-minute long demo revealed at the event gave us a glimpse of some of the new features we can expect to see in the title. One addition is Master Chief’s grappling hook which allows him to pull in enemies or access high ground.

Despite the excitement that the demo generated for the title, there was widespread disappointment among fans about the game’s graphics. This was no doubt one of the reasons behind 343’s decision to delay the game until 2021. Since the delay, 343 have acknowledged that the graphics in the demo were not as polished as they would have liked: “the reality is that the art and visuals weren’t at the bar we hold for Halo.”

According to 343, they’ve taken on the feedback and are using the extra development time to “create the best-looking Halo game-ever.” It’s fair to say the developers are setting the bar extremely high, which is exactly what fans of the series want to hear.

Halo Infinite Beta release date

343 Industries announced in January 2021 they would be holding multiple “test flights” (a fancy name for public beta tests) for Infinite before the full release sometime in the Fall.

If you want to sign up to participate in the test flight you can find out how to do so right here. So far we have no official release dates for the public betas, but we will update this section as soon as we find out more information.

Halo Infinite platforms

Halo Infinite area
343 Industries
343 Industries has confirmed Halo Infinite will launch on the Xbox One.

As expected, Halo Infinite is an exclusive title owned by Microsoft so the game will arrive on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

There were some rumors and leaks that 343 Industries had canceled the release of Halo Infinite on the previous generation of consoles. Luckily, a community manager at 343 confined this information was false.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer and battle royale

Halo Infinite gameplay
343 Industries
Very little is known about the multiplayer aspects of Halo Infinite.

At the time of writing, very little is known about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. It’s fair to say we can expect to see the return of some classic game modes and weapons, however, there have been no credible leaks revealing any new information as of yet.

Despite this, Microsoft has confirmed Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer will be free to play and will support 120FPS on the Xbox Series X. This exciting news for Halo fans as it shows 343 are pushing the boundaries of the new next-gen hardware.

Some rumors have suggested that Halo Infinite will include some form of battle royale mode. With the overwhelming success of titles such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone, it wouldn’t be a surprise if 343 opted to create their very own BR.

Huge Twitch personality Micheal ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has argued a BR mode may be the perfect feature for Halo to adapt and compete in the modern era of games.

Despite this, it’s worth noting that 343 has yet to confirm that BR any mode is in development, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for any leaks or big announcements.

For now, that’s everything we know about Halo Infinite and what it’ll bring to the table in 2021. If any new information, leaks, or announcements are made, we’ll be sure to update this article.

Gaming

Diablo 2: Resurrected devs reveal biggest challenges of pulling off remake

Published: 23/Feb/2021 17:06

by Lauren Bergin
Diablo_II_Resurrected_Blizzcon_dev_Q&A
Blizzard Entertainment

blizzcon Diablo 2

BlizzConline was a treasure trove of new content for Diablo fans. We spoke to two of Diablo II: Resurrection’s art devs on the game’s remastering. 

BlizzConline 2021 certainly has made some waves among the Blizzard fanbase. World of Warcraft fans have been gifted a new Shadowlands expansion and Overwatch fans were given more of a glimpse into the title’s highly anticipated sequel.

Diablo fans, however, possibly emerged the most hyped. While further details dropped about Diablo IV, the next installment in Blizzard’s landmark franchise, the most exciting announcement was Diablo II: Resurrected, a 2021 remastering of the original game.

Being dubbed ‘the best game ever made,’ Dexerto were invited to BlizzCon’s Q&A with Game Designer Andre Abrahamian and Art Lead Chris Amaral to find out more about what it’s like to remaster an icon.

Blizzard devs on remastering Diablo 2

diablo_2_resurrected
Blizzard Entertainment
The new Diablo II: Resurrected trailer took fans’ breaths away at Blizzconline.

Remastering Diablo II in no mean feat. The game’s commercial success, coupled with it being the beating heard of the Diablo fandom, makes remastering it a pretty daunting task.

When I asked the duo about this, Andre responded that “we quickly identified what was important about Diablo II so that kept us on track of going down the path of a remaster. There’s a lot of quirks and interesting things that are still relevant and made this game such a legacy that players know and love.”

“There’s a lot of things that define the ARPG genre over these past 20 years Diablo II is still relevant today so we knew that we had to stay as close as we could so that’s why we went that path of remaster.

“I think we’ve stuck with that and have stayed very true to the experience.” Andre certainly adds some hype to the already flaming hellfire that is the rebirth of Diablo II.

Resurrecting Diablo II with modern art

diablo_2_resurrected_tyrael_screenshot
Blizzard Entertainment
Tyrael is back, but he looks better than ever.

Andre’s comment about maintaining the soul of Diablo II is clearly what both devs and the wider team deemed the most important. It’s a challenge, though, especially when part of the task is bringing the title’s arcade-style art aesthetic into the modern-day.

Chris sheds some light on this, commenting “this game has been around for 20 years, it’s basically inspired many, many ARPGs out there. It has a very unique look that also kind of established the look of ARPGS. So for me, as far as on the art side, it was more difficult because you don’t want to ruin what people have remembered.”

“Like the Necromancer’s heavy armor, it has a look and feel a certain way or it won’t look like Necromancer. You can’t veer off too far otherwise it becomes something entirely different.”

“So for me on the art side I’d say it’s more difficult to do a remaster than a remake because you have the limitations that you have to adhere to or else you’re messing things up.”

It’s pretty clear that Chris, Andre, and everyone working on Diablo II have hardly messed up. Looking at the side-by-side comparisons of the original gameplay versus the Resurrected world on the official website, the game maintains that nostalgia.

So get ready to strap on your armor the prepare for hellfire, because the angels and demons are at war all over again and we can’t wait to jump into the fray when it releases later this year.