11 biomes revealed for Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico map

Forza Horizon 5 has already announced some promising features such as the dynamic weather within the game, but now, they’ve also detailed some of the many biomes players will be able to explore while in Mexico.

The next great racing adventure is going to be releasing later on in 2021, as Forza Horizon 5 was initially revealed during E3 2021, and racing fans worldwide are stoked for the latest iteration of the series.

We’ll be able to race around Mexico this Fall, and we’ve had plenty of looks into how the dynamic map is going to work when the game releases. Now, they’ve showcased over ten biomes that players will be able to explore.

Advertisement

11 biomes revealed for Forza Horizon 5

A new Xbox Wire blog post detailed some of the design choices for the 11 revealed biomes within Horizon 5’s Mexico map. and we got some insight on why these biomes were directly chosen for the game.

Read More: Forza Horizon 5 cars list confirmed

Players will be able to venture into the following biomes within Horizon 5.

Canyon

Tropical Coast

Farmland

Arid Hills

Jungle

Living Desert

Rocky Coast

Sand Desert

Swamp

Urban City of Guanajuato

Volcano

Making up all the biomes, this translates to the map of Forza Horizon 5 rounding out to be around one and a half times the size of Horizon 4’s map, so this is quite the substantial difference this time around.

Read More: Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 5

There’s no doubt this is gearing up to be Forza’s most ambitious project yet, and while we know what a large portion of the map is going to look like. We still don’t know a whole lot about the cars that are going to be in the game.

Advertisement

As of now, we only have seen around 50 within the game, and Horizon 4 featured 400 So, there’s still a lot we don’t know going to be driveable, but we’re sure this news is going to flow in within the coming months.

Be sure to get up to speed with all you need to know regarding Horizon 5 with our hub here.