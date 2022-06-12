Persona franchise coming to Xbox Game Pass, PS5 and Steam.

Phil Spencer revealed a new Xbox partnership with developer Atlus that will bring the entire modern Persona series to Xbox Game Pass.

Update: Atlus has confirmed that Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will also be coming to PS5, and PC via Steam. In a press release detailing the Xbox announcement, the studio revealed that the three games ‘will also be heading to Steam and PlayStation 5.’

A release date for the PS5 and Steam versions hasn’t been revealed yet, and it’s still unknown whether the games will be available on PS4.

Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, took the stage towards the tail-end of the Xbox Games Showcase 2022 to reveal a major partnership with one of Japan’s biggest developers and publishers: Atlus.

Advertisement

For the first time, Xbox and Windows PC are getting the entire modern Persona franchise in the form of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal.

What’s more is that all three of these games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, with Persona 5 Royal on October 21, 2022.

Persona series arrives on Xbox Game Pass

Phil Spencer began his announcement by saying “We know how important it is to our fans to continue to bring more Japanese franchises to Xbox,” before revealing the collaborator was Atlus.

The reveal first opened with Persona 3 Portable, originally released back in 2010 exclusively on the PlayStation Portable. which many fans of the series consider the definitive experience of Persona 3.

Advertisement

Read More: Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on Xbox Game Pass

The snippets of gameplay shown look to be remastered for modern hardware with a solid 60 FPS, something Persona 3 Portable has not had anywhere else.

Next, the trailer showed footage of Persona 4 Golden. Golden looked like it ran similarly to its Steam release back in 2020, with a smooth 60 FPS and higher resolution models and textures.

Finally, Persona 5 Royal capped off the announcement, showing the game running at 60 FPS for the first time.

The trailer revealed that all three titles are coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Xbox Game Pass.

The first of the bunch will be Persona 5 Royal, the most recent mainline Persona title, releasing on Game Pass on October 21 later this year.

Advertisement

While we don’t know definitely when Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to Game Pass, it seems they will arrive sometime in 2023 according to a graphic the official Xbox account tweeted out.