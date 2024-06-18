The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Release date, gameplay, more

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was announced at the Nintendo Direct — a new game that lets you play as Zelda. Here’s everything we know, including the release date, gameplay, and more.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was one of the biggest announcements at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct. Echoes of Wisdom is the first mainline title that enables players to play as Princess Zelda — something the series’ community has wanted for many years.



Unlike Link, Zelda doesn’t use a conventional sword but instead uses a special ability copy of weapons and enemies to solve puzzles. So, here’s everything we know about Zelda’s adventure.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom enables fans to play as the Princess of Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on September 26, 2024, for Nintendo Switch.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gameplay trailer

As seen in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gameplay trailer, the pint-sized princess can utilize her magical Tri Rod to create imitations of objects/enemies. This ability is known as an echo, and allows Zelda to copy an object and recreate it whenever she likes.

Article continues after ad

For example, if something is blocking your path, you can simply use Zelda’s echo ability to make a rudimentary platform using stacked tables. Objects like wooden boxes, beds, and water blocks can be used both separately or combined together.

Article continues after ad

With no Master Sword to swing, Zelda can use the Tri Rod to make copies of defeated enemies. These creature copies will then fight for Zelda, giving her an edge over her fearsome foes. If this wasn’t exciting enough, Zelda can also create copies of monsters that will fight by her side.

Each enemy type has different abilities, so you’ll need to choose them depending on the situation you find yourself in. Puzzles will also be solved via the use of Zelda’s echo ability, with one example showing how replicated trees could be placed in front of wind vents, which in turn enable the Princess of Hyrule to cross.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom story

Strange rifts have started to appear across Hyrule, which have led to its inhabitants vanishing — including Link. It’s up to Zelda and her mysterious Tri Rod staff to help save the day.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom wasn’t the only game announced during the Nintendo Direct, we also got a further look at Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Metroid Prime 4, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2. Be sure to check out the full lineup of announcements from our Nintendo Direct June 2024 reveals hub.