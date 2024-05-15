Baizhi in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Baizhi is one of the 4-star units you will get to play with in Wuthering Waves. Here are all the details regarding her element, weapon, and more.

Wuthering Waves will be officially released on May 22, 2024, and the game will introduce several characters to play with. There are 5-star units like Jiyan, Calcharo, and Yinlin and 4-star units like Baizhi, Taoqi, and Aalto.

Among them, one of the characters that players have their eyes on is Baizhi. She is a 4-star healer and will come in handy while facing some of the most challenging combat the game has to offer.

Here is what we know about Baizhi so far in Wuthering Waves.

Baizhi is one of the core 4-star units who will be available on release. Therefore, you can get her on May 22, once the game launches.

Who is Baizhi in Wuthering Waves?

Baizhi is a diligent and sincere researcher in Remnant Ecoacoustics at Huaxu Academy.. She is quite an aloof character and is attracted to those always searching for knowledge. Her goal is to heal the wounded and help those who are suffering. Additionally, she also works hard to revitalize those who are on their deathbeds.

Baizhi Element in Wuthering Waves

Baizhi is a Glacio Mutant Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She is a healer and will function as a support unit in the game. She can also deal decent damage and can perform as a sub-DPS support.

Baizhi weapon in Wuthering Waves

Baizhi uses a Rectifier in Wuthering Waves, similar to Yinlin and Jianxin.

Baizhi Wuthering Waves gameplay

If you’re interested in checking out Baizhi’s gameplay ahead of her release, you can watch the video below: