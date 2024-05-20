Wuthering Waves banner: What is the current banner & who will be next?

Are you looking to dive into Wuthering Waves and pull for your favorite characters? Here are the current and future banners in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming open-world Action RPG developed by Kuro Games. This brand-new title features cutting-edge graphics, stylish characters, an engrossing story, and thrilling combat.

However, it also features a gacha system where you get to pull characters from banners. Every patch update in Wuthering Waves will last six weeks, featuring two banners divided between three weeks each.

If you are interested in learning about the characters and banners, we have you covered.

Updated on May 20, 2024.

Wuthering Waves version 1.0 phase 1 banner

Kuro Games Jiyan will be the featured character in Phase 1 of Wuthering Waves

The first phase of Wuthering Waves version 1.0 will feature the 5-star Broadblade Aero Resonator Jiyan in Prevail the Lasting Night banner. In addition to Jiyan, you will be able to pull for the following 4-star units:

Wuthering Waves version 1.0 phase 1 begins on May 23, 2024, and ends on June 12, 2024. You will have three weeks, which means enough time to save wishes and pull for Jiyan.

Version 1.0 weapon banner

Kuro Games Verdant Summit will be featured in the first half of version 1.0

Wuthering Waves version 1.0 phase 1 will feature the 5-star Broadblade Verdant Summit in the Absolute Pulsation banner. This weapon is the best-in-slot Broadblade for Jiyan and is guaranteed to drop. You will also be able to wish for the following 4-stars from the same banner:

Hollow Mirage (4-star, Gauntlet)

Dauntless Edge (4-star, Broadblade)

Augment (4-star, Rectifier)

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Phase 2 banner

Kuro Games Yinlin will receive a companion quest in version 1.0

After Jiyan’s banner comes to an end, it will be followed by the 5-star Electro Rectifier Resonator Yinlin in the Solitary Crusade banner. Her banner will arrive on June 13, 2023. The 4-star characters that will be featured in her banner are:

Yinlin’s banner will end on July 4, 2024.

