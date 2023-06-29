Final Fantasy 16 is comprised of a plethora of interesting characters whom you will meet during your journey across Valisthea, and one such character that you will come across within the game is Cid.

The character list of Final Fantasy 16 is arguably some of the best in the series. It is safe to say that fans have been in love with most of the characters on account of their depth and how well they have been fleshed out.

However, amongst all the characters in the game, one who has caught everyone’s attention is Cid. This character has become a fan favorite and is widely regarded as one of the best in the game.

Therefore, here is a discussion on Cid and what role he plays in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Cid is one of the most important characters in Final Fantasy 16

Note: The following section contains spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

Who is Cid in Final Fantasy 16?

Cidolfus Telamon, also known as Cid is a supporting character in Final Fantasy 16. However, he plays a very important role throughout the game. The first time players will meet Cid is when Clive gets surrounded by enemies as he tries to protect Jill.

Cid helps Clive and takes him to The Hideaway, far away from the complications of the various nations. The Hideaway is a place where slaves and Dominants can stay in peace without being tied by societal shackles.

The ultimate goal of Cid in this game is the freedom of the common people. As such, this ideology of his resonates with Clive as well and Cid eventually becomes one of the key driving forces for our beloved protagonist.

Cid is the Dominant of Ramuh, but he rarely uses his powers, and the only time he does so is when there is an immense need. Cid also helps Clive to find out the mystery behind the second Eikon of Fire, Ifrit.

Square Enix Cid plays a major role in driving Clive’s ideals in this game

Clive has been trying to find Ifrit his whole life as he blamed the Eikon for killing Joshua. However, when Clive learns that it was him all along, it was Cid who helps him reconcile and drives Clive to figure out the real truth behind the incident at Phoenix Gate.

Eventually, Cid and Clive join hands to destroy the Mothercrystals so that the land of Valisthea can finally be free. We do not want to spoil what happens to Cid, but it is safe to say that his journey with Clive will leave a memorable experience in your mind after you finish the game.

