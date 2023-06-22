Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Trophies list

Final Fantasy XVI players seeking an extra challenge will be interested in the game’s Trophies. Sit back and check out the complete FF 16 list on PlayStation 5 to see what else you’ll need to do in the JRPG.

Whether you’re a fan of Trophies or not, you’ll likely acquire some during your time with Final Fantasy XVI. This is why we’ve whipped up a quick and easy guide showing you every additional task that Clive users will need to endure and complete in the game’s land of Valisthea.

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy XVI’s PlayStation Trophies will definitely have players scrapping and clawing though. The complete list is substantial, and to acquire them all, they’ll certainly require a hefty amount of effort. Let’s dive in.

Square Enix

How many Trophies are in Final Fantasy XVI?

Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation owners have 50 Trophies in all to try and add to their overall collection. Technically, there are only 49 Trophies, but as always, PlayStation owners get a shiny Platinum trophy for ticking off every optional objective.

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy XVI: All Trophies on PlayStation 5

Here’s the complete rundown of the Trophy list for Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Chronicler: And thus did our journey end…

And thus did our journey end… Awoken: Rise from your reverie.

Rise from your reverie. With Great Power: Inherit a power unknown.

Inherit a power unknown. Acceptance: Accept your fate.

Accept your fate. Lawless: Defy your fate.

Defy your fate. Legacy: Turn the corner.

Turn the corner. Twilight Rose: Revisit the past.

Revisit the past. From Stone to Sand: Exact revenge.

Exact revenge. Twin Flames: Unite the flames.

Unite the flames. The Promise: Become one.

Become one. A Vessel Complete: Collect the final piece.

Collect the final piece. Ashes to Ashes: Escape the Darkness.

Escape the Darkness. Falling Star: Fulfill a legacy.

Fulfill a legacy. Punisher: Punish 10 enemies (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue).

Punish 10 enemies (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue). You’re Not the Boss of Me: Defeat a boss without taking damage.

Defeat a boss without taking damage. Made to Be Broken: Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue).

Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue). It’s Over 50,000: Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue and while fully primed as Ifrit).

Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue and while fully primed as Ifrit). Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift: Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Packing Heat: Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle (excluding those in Hall of Virtue).

Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle (excluding those in Hall of Virtue). Fatal Attraction: Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Never Coming Down: Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit in midair before landing (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue).

Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit in midair before landing (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue). I Am the Thunder: Discharge 50 Blind Justice lightning balls (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue).

Discharge 50 Blind Justice lightning balls (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue). Road to Redemption: Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Untouchable: Land Titanic Block to defend off 10 enemy attacks (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Land Titanic Block to defend off 10 enemy attacks (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Beat Rocking Blocks: Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). 100 Mfps: Land 100 total hits with Lv. 2 or higher Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Land 100 total hits with Lv. 2 or higher Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Such Dodge, So Mega: Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Oh, Snap!: Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Cold-blooded: Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Every Damn Sinew: Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Fistful of Steel: Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). Yes, Eikon: Master all of a single Eikon’s abilities and feats.

Master all of a single Eikon’s abilities and feats. Masterclass: Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum.

Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum. With Two Ds: Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum.

Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum. And They Opened Up My Mind: Collect six signboards.

Collect six signboards. Think, Mark!: Defeat 10 notorious marks.

Defeat 10 notorious marks. Hunter, Hunted: Clear the Hunt Board.

Clear the Hunt Board. Trial Run: Complete a chronolith trial.

Complete a chronolith trial. For the Hoard: Obtain all curiosities.

Obtain all curiosities. Dressed to the Fives: Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear.

Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear. Half Past Twilight: Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung.

Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung. The Pen is Mightier: Open 10 letters at the reading table.

Open 10 letters at the reading table. The More You Know: Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5.

Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5. Careful Whisper: Obtain all available items from your patrons.

Obtain all available items from your patrons. You Can Pet the Dog: Pet Torgal 5 times.

Pet Torgal 5 times. A Fine Hound: Execute and land 5 Precision Sics (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Execute and land 5 Precision Sics (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue). When You Ride Alone: Ride Ambrosia for the first time.

Ride Ambrosia for the first time. Here Be Rosfields: Visit all areas on the world and local maps.

Visit all areas on the world and local maps. Eureka: Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub & Crown.

Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub & Crown. Fantasy, Finally: Complete the game on “Final Fantasy” mode.

We said it wouldn’t be easy, and we said the list was plentiful. Now that you know the full extent of Final Fantasy XVI’s Trophy list, check out even more guides below:

How to download Final Fantasy 16 demo | Final Fantasy XVI: Platforms, story, setting & everything we know | Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI: How to make the game easier | Final Fantasy XVI: Who is Benedikta Harman? | Final Fantasy XVI voice cast: All characters and actors | 9 Best Final Fantasy games to play before FFXVI | Does Final Fantasy 16 have a New Game Plus mode? | How long is Final Fantasy 16? | All Final Fantasy 16 abilities and skill trees confirmed so far | Does Final Fantasy XVI have a photo mode?