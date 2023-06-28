Final Fantasy 16’s Cid takes the throne as players’ all-time favorite

In a resounding chorus of praise, players of Final Fantasy 16 have unanimously lauded the latest iteration of the beloved character Cid, proclaiming it as the definitive portrayal and an all-time favorite within the franchise’s storied history.

Since its release, Final Fantasy 16 has been widely regarded as one of the series’ finest entries thanks to its compelling story, layered cast of characters, and visually gorgeous gameplay. However, the game has caused a divide in the fanbase, with both newcomers and series veterans holding differing opinions on the game’s commitment to the series and its fundamental gameplay principles.

But the developers have also made an effort to include some fan-favorite references from earlier games in the Final Fantasy series. Among these is Cid, a mainstay of nearly every Final Fantasy story ever told and now a key character in this installment.

Square Enix The latest iteration of Cid has a significant role in the FFXVI storyline.

Rather than being relegated to a supporting role like in previous games, Cidolfus Telamon (aka Cid), is given prominent screen time. Clive’s adventure would not be what it is without Cid, who acts as both guide and catalyst, making Clive to examine his own ideas, make tough decisions, and finally find his own identity in a world of chaos and revenge.

However, in a series of social media threads, legacy Final Fantasy players crowned the newest iteration of Cid as their favorite of all time.

Final Fantasy 16’s Cid hailed as the best iteration

Final Fantasy 16 players and legacy fans have hailed Cid as one of the best iterations they have seen of the character in any game from the franchise.

Fans of Final Fantasy games know that Cid characters usually have a set of defining characteristics as they are portrayed as engineers or inventors due to their focus on mechanical skills.

In the most recent installment of Final Fantasy, however, this Cid is a Dominant and a great warrior, thanks to the power of Eikon Ramuh that propelled him through the ranks of the Royal Waloeder army. A longtime player of the series remarked, “I like how this game ends up treating Cid more like a title than a simple proper name,” praising the new entry for its focus on the series’ legacy character.

Another one appreciated the voice actor behind Cid, as they went on to say, “Ralph Ineson really made Cid shine. My favorite was originally Hugo, but Cid really stole the show”. At the same time, numerous players who are Cid fans from Final Fantasy VII argued that the previous version of the character was superior to the current one.

In response, a player of both games argued, “You have a point, the remake could bring CID (VII) back above, but Cid (XVI) has jumped him for now and set a decent bar,” demonstrating that the most recent iteration of the character is superior to all others.

While there’s been a lot of chatter about Final Fantasy 16 in the gaming community, check out our page that offers the latest news and guides for the game.