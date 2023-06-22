Many players may be curious to know the fate of Torgal the dog in Final Fantasy 16, so in case you want to know whether or not the dog dies in the game, here’s all the information you need.

Final Fantasy 16 has arrived, and this latest installment in the popular JRPG franchise has introduced a handful of firsts for the series, including a full action-based combat system, and the inclusion of a single protagonist in favor of the party-based system the games are known for.

While you won’t have a party to control, protagonist Clive Rosfield will be joined by a handful of companions on his journey, and the most trusty of all is Torgal the dog.

Players may understandably be apprehensive about the fate of Torgal heading into Final Fantasy 16, so if you want to know whether or not he survives, then we’ve got you covered.

Note: the following article contains very mild spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Players can pet Torgal in Final Fantasy 16.

Does the dog die in Final Fantasy 16?

Players will be pleased to know that Torgal the dog does not die in Final Fantasy 16.

While your trusty hound does get roughed up in a few battles, he ultimately survives the events of the game and is alive and well at the end. This will likely be a big relief for players as Torgal is a big part of Final Fantasy 16 so knowing he survives may be very reassuring for those yet to dive into the game.

As well as his happy fate, fans may be happy to know that you can pet Torgal and give him treats in Final Fantasy 16. Throughout the game, Torgal can assist Clive in battle by either acting on his own or following direct commands from the player.

As well as helping in combat, Torgal can also aid you when you’re exploring the game’s environments, with a single press of a button, he will guide you to your next objective, telling you exactly where you need to go – what a helpful boy he is!

Who is Torgal?

If you want to know a bit more about Torgal before diving into Final Fantasy 16, here’s his official description according to the game’s website:

“Another outcast from the Northern Territories taken in by House Rosfield, Torgal was found alone in a snowfield during one of Archduke Elwin’s expeditions to the freezing north, and gifted to his sons upon his return. After somehow surviving the disaster that nearly ended the Rosfield line, he was reunited with Clive over a decade later, and now serves his master with the same fierce loyalty he did when he was but a pup.”

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not the dog dies in Final Fantasy 16. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

