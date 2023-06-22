Final Fantasy 16: How to use Titan’s Titanic Block

The Titan’s Titanic Block is one of many powerful abilities in Final Fantasy 16 – but what is it and how do you use it? Let’s take a look and find out.

Clive is a powerful fighter who will slowly learn Eikonic Feats as he levels and acquires the power of Eikons around Valisthea. Such feats can greatly impact the way you fight the monsters in Final Fantasy 16, as well as how you defend yourself.

One such Eikonic Feat is the legendary defense ability – Titan’s Titanic Block. An element that can save the life of Clive even in the toughest of battles. So, what is the Titan’s Titanic Block in Final Fantasy XVI, and how do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Titan’s Titanic Block?

The Titan’s Titanic Block is an ability Clive can use which essentially uses Titan’s huge fist to create a shield in front of Clive, therefore negating all damage, aside from powerful magical attacks which will stagger you.

When used correctly, the Titan’s Titanic Block is one of the best defensive abilities in the game, so it’s important to not forget about this during a tricky boss fight.

How to use Titan’s Titanic Block

To use the Titan’s Titanic Block ability in Final Fantasy 16, all you need to do is spam the Square button after blocking, soon after Clive will use Titan’s fist to punch the enemy three times and block any incoming attacks.

Since the Titan’s Titanic Block is used to block attacks as well as deal damage, you’ll need to use the ability during combat, just before the enemy attacks Clive. It’s also a great way to build up your limit gauge as mastering this ability will increase your limit break gauge whenever you use your Titanic Block.

There you have it, that’s how to use the Titan’s Titanic Block in Final Fantasy 16. While working towards unlocking it, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy 16 guides and content:

