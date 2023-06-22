Final Fantasy 16 romance explained: Can you choose your partner?

Preloading Final Fantasy XVI will allow you to play the game as soon as it goes live.

In Final Fantasy 16, romance is in the air, alongside all the enormous battles of kaiju-level monsters. However, can you influence it and does Clive find someone to love in the game?

Final Fantasy 16 is full to the brim with impossibly good-looking characters. Be that man, women, or godlike being that is a manifestation of an element of reality, the game’s cast is very alluring. So much so, you may wonder how they maintain their appearance while facing the end of the world. Maybe best not to dwell on that though.

However, with Final Fantasy 16 having RPG elements, you may wonder if you can romance any of the cast. Are there any sort of missions you can do to influence who Clive Rosfield ends up with or is it all pre-determined?

We have the answer to all those questions and more, so don’t worry. Here’s everything you need to know about romance in the game. Word of warning, some story spoilers are lower down in this guide, so you may want to avoid that if you don’t want to know.

Final Fantasy 16 romance: Can you choose who you end up with?

No. You can not choose who you end up with. Square Enix has written a very linear story and Clive is set on a predetermined path. There is little you can do to change the critical journey throughout the game and that extends to romantic partners.

One of the only times you do have agency is later in the game when you can choose between some of the companions in the Hideaway to accompany you on a mission. You may think choosing one person over another might influence who Clive ends up with, but sadly it does not.

Final Fantasy 16 romance: Does Clive end up with someone? [Spoiler warning]

Yes. Clive ends up with Jill. The two have a deep connection from their childhood, and FF16 does play up the ‘will they, won’t they’ angle. However, after being defeated by Barnabas in a later mission, the two find themselves stranded on a beach of Waloed, inexplicably naked. It’s there they confess their love for each other and… well, we’ll leave the rest up to your imagination.

That’s everything you need to know about romance in Final Fantasy 16. However, we have a ton of other handy Final Fantasy 16 guides for you to consider if you’re looking for any more help:

