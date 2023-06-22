Final Fantasy 16 is a massive game and it is impossible to finish it in one sitting. Hence, you would want to save your game to ensure that you do not lose progress after finishing some tedious task or quest.

Final Fantasy 16 is a game that takes more than 40 to 50 hours to complete. As a result, it is difficult to slot everything in a short period of time.

Apart from that, there are long quests and tedious moments that take a lot of effort. Hence, you would always want to save the game to ensure that you do not have to repeat the boring and tedious sections of the game.

Therefore, here is our guide on how to save your game in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Guide to save your game in Final Fantasy 16

How to save your game in Final Fantasy 16?

Saving the game is a very simple task in Final Fantasy 16. Here are the steps you need to follow in order to save your game at any point in time:

Open the pause menu of Final Fantasy XVI

Navigate to the System tab by tapping R2 on your PS5 controller

The Save option will be present right at the top under the System tab

Tap Save and then on “Create Saved File Data”

As soon as you tap that, the game will be saved and it will show up with the name of the mission, your current character level, and the current date and time. You can access this save at a later point through the same Save menu under the System tab.

Remember that the game also has an Autosave feature that triggers after you clear a particular checkpoint or finish a mission. Hence, all the Autosaves will also show up under the Save section alongside your manual saves.

Hence, this completes our guide on how to save your game in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

