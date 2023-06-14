Final Fantasy XVI: What is a Dominant? All confirmed Dominants

Wondering what a Dominant is in Final Fantasy XVI? Here’s everything you need to know about this interesting piece of lore in the game.

The highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI has almost arrived, and the game’s recent demo has given fans a taste of its characters, combat, and the world of Valisthea.

The game is set to have plenty of interesting lore for players to get immersed in and one of the most important parts of the story will be the Dominants.

If you’re wondering exactly what the Dominants are in the game, then we’ve got you covered with everything we know so far about this central part of Final Fantasy XVI’s story.

What is a Dominant in Final Fantasy XVI?

Square Enix Dominants are humans who can wield powerful abilities in Final Fantasy XVI.

A Dominant in the world of Final Fantasy XVI is a person born with the ability to wield the power of powerful beings known as Eikons. These humans host Eikons and can use their unique elemental abilities in combat, and they can even transform into the deadly creatures.

In some nations in Valisthea, Dominants are greatly admired and treated as royalty, however in others, they are feared and forced to serve as weapons of war.

All Dominants in Final Fantasy XVI

So far, there have been 7 confirmed Dominants who will be appearing throughout the story of Final Fantasy XVI, however, we expect there will be more revealed once the game is released. Here is every confirmed Dominant in the game so far:

Clive Rosfield – Ifrit

Square Enix Clive is the Dominant of the Eikon Ifrit.

Clive Rosfield is the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XVI and he is the second Dominant of Fire for the Eikon Ifit.

Joshua Rosfield – Phoenix

Square Enix Joshua is the Dominant of the Phoenix Eikon.

Joshua is Clive’s younger brother and the second son of the Archduke of Rosaria. Though Clive was expected to inherit the power of the Phoenix Eikon, it was Joshua who awoke as the Dominant shortly after his birth.

Jill Warrick – Shiva

Square Enix Jill is the Dominant for the Eikon Shiva.

Jill is a childhood friend of Clive and Joshua who grew up alongside the brothers. She awakened to the power of the Eikon Shiva after the three of them were torn apart due to a series of tragic events.

Cidolfus Telamon – Ramuh

Square Enix Cid is the Dominant of the Eikon Ramuh.

Cidolfus is Final Fantasy XVI’s take on Cid, he’s a former soldier turned outlaw who aims to create a place where Dominants can die on their own terms. He is the Dominant of the Eikon Ramuh.

Beneditka Harman – Garuda

Square Enix Benedikta is the Dominant of the Eikon Garuda.

Beneditka is an intelligencer from the land Waloed. She has a talent for swordplay and subterfuge that has helped her become a great commander and is the Dominant of the Eikon Garuda.

Hugo Kupka – Titan

Square Enix Hugo is the Dominant of the Eikon Titan.

Hugo was once a nameless soldier in the Dhalmekian Republican Army but after he awakened as the Dominant of the Eikon Titan, he was able to swiftly raise through the political ranks and now works as the Republics’ economic advisor.

Dion Lesage – Bahamut

Square Enix Dion is the Dominant of the Bahamut Eikon.

Dion Lesage is the Crown Prince of the Holy Empire as Sanbreque and the leader of the Dragoon order of Knights. He is the Dominant of the Eikon Bahamut.

Barnabus Tharmr – Odin

Square Enix Barnabus in the Dominant of the Eikon Odin.

Barnabus originally arrived on the shores of Ash as a titleless and landless wanderer, however, his talent with a blade eventually won him an entire kingdom. He is the Dominant of the Eikon Odin.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Dominants in Final Fantasy XVI, including every confirmed Dominant in the game so far.

