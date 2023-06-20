Looking to make your Final Fantasy 16 game the best it can be on your PlayStation 5? Then you’ll need the right settings. Here are the best Final Fantasy 16 settings for PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy 16 has it all, gripping storylines, tense action, and tricky battles, all wrapped into a beautifully designed experience. Each step further immerses the player and acts as a gateway to the slightly gory yet beloved world of Final Fantasy.

However, to achieve that beautiful experience and tense action, you need to select the best settings for your PS5. So, to help you out with that, here are the best PS5 settings for Final Fantasy 16 so you can play the game at its best.

Article continues after ad

Best PS5 settings for Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix It’s up to you whether you choose action or story-focused.

These settings are entirely personal so don’t be afraid to alter our reccomendations if you want a more action focused experience among other elements.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Setting Recommended Setting Screen Brightness 7 Wireless Controller Vibration On Game Performance Frame Rate/Graphics Visual Alerts Off Visual Alert Size 100 Visual Alert Opacity 70 Gameplay Story Focused Camera Movement Speed 4 – 6

Night scenes in Final Fantasy XVI can be pretty dark so we’ve reccomeneded a higher Screen Brightness to acocunt for those elements.

There you have it, those are the best Final Fantasy 16 settings for your PlayStation 5. While getting your game ready and picking the best settings for you, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy XVI guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI | Final Fantasy XVI: Who is Benedikta Harman? | Final Fantasy XVI: Who is Clive Rosfield? | Final Fantasy XVI voice cast | Is Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox or PC? | Final Fantasy XVI Arcade Mode explained | Is Final Fantasy XVI coming to Steam Deck? | Does Final Fantasy XVI have a New Game Plus mode? | Is Final Fantasy XVI open world? | Final Fantasy XVI editions & pre-order bonuses | Does Final Fantasy XVI have a New Game Plus mode?