Every Final Fantasy XVI returning enemy and monster

Final Fantasy 16 is filled with nostalgia from memorable characters to recognizable locations, so here are all the returning enemies and monsters in Final Fantasy XVI.

If there’s one thing that makes Final Fantasy XVI an enjoyable experience it’s the monsters. Some are tough, some are easy, and some are outright adorable, but many are extremely recognizable from previous titles.

So, to help you figure out which one’s you’ve likely seen before, here is every Final Fantasy 16 returning enemy and monster. To find out what we thought of Final Fantasy XVI, take a look at our review.

Every enemy and monster returning to Final Fantasy 16

There are tons of monsters and enemies coming back in Final Fantasy 16. So, we’ve detailed all the returning creatures and where they’ve come from.

It’s worth noting that we haven’t found all the Final Fantasy 16 monsters yet, but when we do, we’ll add them to this list, as long as they’re from previous games.

Returning monster Where they’re from Moogle Found in every game since Final Fantasy III Adamantoises A super boss in Final Fantasy XV Behemoths Debuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II Dragonets Final Fantasy XIV Aevises An enemy in Final Fantasy XII Fafnir of the North An enemy Final Fantasy XII Dragons Found in most Final Fantasy games Bombs Debuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II Flan Debuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II Ahriman Debuted as a boss in Final Fantasy III Iron giants Found in most Final Fantasy games Stolases A Rank A Elite Mark in Final Fantasy XIV Ultima Prime Final Fantasy XIV Ifrit Found in most Final Fantasy games The Phoenix Found in most Final Fantasy games Shiva Found in most Final Fantasy games Ramuh Found in most Final Fantasy games Garuda Found in most Final Fantasy games Titan Found in most Final Fantasy games Bahamut Found in most Final Fantasy games Odin Found in most Final Fantasy games Typhon Found in most Final Fantasy games Chirada A boss in Final Fantasy XV Suparna Found in many Final Fantasy games Liquid Flame A boss in Final Fantasy V Goblins Found in most Final Fantasy games Gigas An enemy from Final Fantasy VII Orcs Found in many Final Fantasy games Minotaurs Found in most Final Fantasy games Vampire Thorns An enemy in Final Fantasy VI. Morbols Found in most Final Fantasy games Hornets A special enemy in Final Fantasy X Black Widows An enemy in the original Final Fantasy Megalocrabs Final Fantasy XIV Cray Claws A boss in Final Fantasy V Chocobos Found in most Final Fantasy games Vultures An enemy in Final Fantasy XII Wolf An enemy from the original Final Fantasy Panthers An enemy in Final Fantasy XII Coeurls An enemy in Final Fantasy XV Antelopes Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Griffins Found in most Final Fantasy games

There you have it, those are all the returning monsters and enemies in Final Fantasy 16. While searching around for them, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy XVI guides and content:

