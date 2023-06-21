Every Final Fantasy XVI returning enemy and monster
Final Fantasy 16 is filled with nostalgia from memorable characters to recognizable locations, so here are all the returning enemies and monsters in Final Fantasy XVI.
If there’s one thing that makes Final Fantasy XVI an enjoyable experience it’s the monsters. Some are tough, some are easy, and some are outright adorable, but many are extremely recognizable from previous titles.
So, to help you figure out which one’s you’ve likely seen before, here is every Final Fantasy 16 returning enemy and monster. To find out what we thought of Final Fantasy XVI, take a look at our review.
Every enemy and monster returning to Final Fantasy 16
There are tons of monsters and enemies coming back in Final Fantasy 16. So, we’ve detailed all the returning creatures and where they’ve come from.
It’s worth noting that we haven’t found all the Final Fantasy 16 monsters yet, but when we do, we’ll add them to this list, as long as they’re from previous games.
|Returning monster
|Where they’re from
|Moogle
|Found in every game since Final Fantasy III
|Adamantoises
|A super boss in Final Fantasy XV
|Behemoths
|Debuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II
|Dragonets
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Aevises
|An enemy in Final Fantasy XII
|Fafnir of the North
|An enemy Final Fantasy XII
|Dragons
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Bombs
|Debuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II
|Flan
|Debuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II
|Ahriman
|Debuted as a boss in Final Fantasy III
|Iron giants
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Stolases
|A Rank A Elite Mark in Final Fantasy XIV
|Ultima Prime
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Ifrit
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|The Phoenix
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Shiva
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Ramuh
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Garuda
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Titan
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Bahamut
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Odin
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Typhon
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Chirada
|A boss in Final Fantasy XV
|Suparna
|Found in many Final Fantasy games
|Liquid Flame
|A boss in Final Fantasy V
|Goblins
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Gigas
|An enemy from Final Fantasy VII
|Orcs
|Found in many Final Fantasy games
|Minotaurs
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Vampire Thorns
|An enemy in Final Fantasy VI.
|Morbols
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Hornets
|A special enemy in Final Fantasy X
|Black Widows
|An enemy in the original Final Fantasy
|Megalocrabs
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Cray Claws
|A boss in Final Fantasy V
|Chocobos
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
|Vultures
|An enemy in Final Fantasy XII
|Wolf
|An enemy from the original Final Fantasy
|Panthers
|An enemy in Final Fantasy XII
|Coeurls
|An enemy in Final Fantasy XV
|Antelopes
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Griffins
|Found in most Final Fantasy games
There you have it, those are all the returning monsters and enemies in Final Fantasy 16. While searching around for them, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy XVI guides and content:
