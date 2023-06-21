GamingFinal Fantasy

Every Final Fantasy XVI returning enemy and monster

Final Fantasy 16 returning monstersSquare Enix

Final Fantasy 16 is filled with nostalgia from memorable characters to recognizable locations, so here are all the returning enemies and monsters in Final Fantasy XVI.

If there’s one thing that makes Final Fantasy XVI an enjoyable experience it’s the monsters. Some are tough, some are easy, and some are outright adorable, but many are extremely recognizable from previous titles.

So, to help you figure out which one’s you’ve likely seen before, here is every Final Fantasy 16 returning enemy and monster. To find out what we thought of Final Fantasy XVI, take a look at our review.

Article continues after ad

Every enemy and monster returning to Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 monstersSquare Enix
There are tons of returning enemies in Final Fantasy 16.

There are tons of monsters and enemies coming back in Final Fantasy 16. So, we’ve detailed all the returning creatures and where they’ve come from.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

It’s worth noting that we haven’t found all the Final Fantasy 16 monsters yet, but when we do, we’ll add them to this list, as long as they’re from previous games.

Returning monsterWhere they’re from
MoogleFound in every game since Final Fantasy III
AdamantoisesA super boss in Final Fantasy XV
BehemothsDebuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II
DragonetsFinal Fantasy XIV
AevisesAn enemy in Final Fantasy XII
Fafnir of the NorthAn enemy Final Fantasy XII
DragonsFound in most Final Fantasy games
BombsDebuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II
FlanDebuted as a boss in Final Fantasy II
AhrimanDebuted as a boss in Final Fantasy III
Iron giantsFound in most Final Fantasy games
StolasesA Rank A Elite Mark in Final Fantasy XIV
Ultima PrimeFinal Fantasy XIV
IfritFound in most Final Fantasy games
The PhoenixFound in most Final Fantasy games
ShivaFound in most Final Fantasy games
RamuhFound in most Final Fantasy games
GarudaFound in most Final Fantasy games
TitanFound in most Final Fantasy games
BahamutFound in most Final Fantasy games
OdinFound in most Final Fantasy games
TyphonFound in most Final Fantasy games
ChiradaA boss in Final Fantasy XV
SuparnaFound in many Final Fantasy games
Liquid FlameA boss in Final Fantasy V
GoblinsFound in most Final Fantasy games
GigasAn enemy from Final Fantasy VII
OrcsFound in many Final Fantasy games
MinotaursFound in most Final Fantasy games
Vampire ThornsAn enemy in Final Fantasy VI.
MorbolsFound in most Final Fantasy games
HornetsA special enemy in Final Fantasy X
Black WidowsAn enemy in the original Final Fantasy
MegalocrabsFinal Fantasy XIV
Cray ClawsA boss in Final Fantasy V
ChocobosFound in most Final Fantasy games
VulturesAn enemy in Final Fantasy XII
WolfAn enemy from the original Final Fantasy
PanthersAn enemy in Final Fantasy XII
CoeurlsAn enemy in Final Fantasy XV
AntelopesFinal Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
GriffinsFound in most Final Fantasy games

There you have it, those are all the returning monsters and enemies in Final Fantasy 16. While searching around for them, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy XVI guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI | Final Fantasy XVI: Who is Benedikta Harman? | Final Fantasy XVI: Who is Clive Rosfield? | Final Fantasy XVI voice cast | Is Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox or PC? | Final Fantasy XVI Arcade Mode explained | Is Final Fantasy XVI coming to Steam Deck? | Does Final Fantasy XVI have a New Game Plus mode? | Is Final Fantasy XVI open world? | Final Fantasy XVI editions & pre-order bonuses | Does Final Fantasy XVI have a New Game Plus mode?

Related Topics

Final Fantasy 16