How to unlock Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16?

In Final Fantasy 16, Fast Travel plays a significant role. By using it, you can avoid long, tiresome journeys with your Chocobo and cover huge distances over Valisthea quickly and easily. Here’s a detailed guide on how you can unlock the feature.

The much-awaited Final Fantasy 16 is finally here and this standalone installment in the franchise promises a paradigm shift from the classic RPG gameplay to a more action-orientated adventure.

Newcomers and classic fans alike are invited into a world of fantasy where powerful beings known as Eikons and the humans who wield them, known as Dominants, decide the fate of the realm. Players play as Clive Rosfield, the story’s protagonist, who is a skilled swordsman and First Shield of Rosaria. He is tasked with safeguarding his younger brother, Joshua, but is quickly pulled into a story of vengeance.

While most of the action takes place in the huge but not open world of Valisthea, there are several regions that players can visit that require extensive travel. In that instance, the game’s Fast Travel function is a lifesaver.

Here’s how you can unlock and use Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Players can explore the vast land of Valisthea on the back of a Chocobo.

How to unlock and use Fast Travel feature in Final Fantasy 16?

To unlock the Fast Travel feature, players need to first cross the Tutorial sections of the main campaign in Final Fantasy 16. As soon as you are through with the initial stages, you will need to head over to Lord Commander to initiate your combat training.

This won’t be as time-consuming as the other tutorials, however, simply follow the game’s instructions and complete your training. Once you are done with all the Tutorials, the game will take you to a cutscene where the Archduke will ask you to meet him for your first major mission.

Square Enix Players can open the Fast Travel map and easily teleport across different areas.

After meeting up with the Archduke, you will be asked to travel to Stillwind using your World Map. You will now have unlocked the Fast Travel feature in the game. Here’s how you can use the Fast Travel feature once unlocked:

Open the World Map by pressing the options button on your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Press the L2 and R2 buttons to navigate to the World Map menu. Move your cursor to the location you would like to travel to. Press X to initiate Fast Travel to the selected location.

While Fast Travel is an effective way to cover distances across different areas of Valisthea, riding on a Chocobo mount can be equally enjoyable. If you’re looking to find one, we’ve got a handy guide for you here.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16. Make sure to check out our other Final Fantasy 16 guides before you jump into your adventure in Valisthea.

