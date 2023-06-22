Final Fantasy 16 level cap: What is the max level?

Looking to make Clive the most powerful protagonist possible in Final Fantasy 16? You’ll want to reach the level cap. So, here’s the max level Clive can achieve in Final Fantasy XVI.

Final Fantasy XVI is a thrilling RPG that features fantastic quests, fast-paced action, and tons to explore. However, to succeed in such action and not put poor Clive at risk, you need to be at the right level, meaning many will be wondering if there’s a level cap.

So, here’s everything we know about how powerful Clive can get and whether there’s a level cap in the first place, along with what the max level is in this popular game.

To find out what we thought of Final Fantasy XVI, take a look at our review.

What is the max level in Final Fantasy 16?

Square Enix

The maximum level Clive can reach in Final Fantasy 16 is 50. However, if you choose to play the New Game Plus Mode, then the level cap increases to 100.

The cap of 50 is pretty useful given the final fight is also level 50, so you don’t need to worry about being underpowered, so long as you have the right weapons.

Thankfully, there are multiple ways to level up fast in Final Fantasy 16 and you’ll be able to find tons of powerful weapons along your way, so don’t worry too much about getting to 50 by grinding through monsters.

There you have it, that's everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy 16 level cap.

