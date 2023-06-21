Final Fantasy 16 campaign missions: How many many main scenarios are there?

Final Fantasy XVI is finally here and you can jump into the shoes of Clive Rosfield, and go on his epic journey through the land of Valisthea. However, you might be wondering just how many missions there in the main campaign. For that, we have you covered.

Final Fantasy XVI is an epic story, and sports a long campaign for you to sink your teeth into. Even if you mainline through the central path and don’t indulge in the many side quests and activities, you are still looking at around 40 hours before you see the credits.

However, knowing how many missions there are, and importantly how far along you are in the story is always helpful. Especially if you go out of your way to indulge in some of the side activities, it can be easy to lose track of where you are on the critical path. For when you return though, we have you covered.

Here’s every main scenario in the game you need to complete in the game in order to finish it.

How many campaign quests are there in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 features 49 main campaign missions. However, it does get a little more complicated, as there are certain smaller scenarios you have to work through at various points before you can progress your story. There are 18 of these smaller quests.

All in all, it should take you around 35-45 hours to complete, though that is only the main scenario. It would be easy to inflate that play time to 70+ hours if you decided to do every side quest in the game.

Final Fantasy 16 campaign missions

Here is the full list of Final Fantasy 16 main campaign quests. This list is in sequential order, so if you want to know how far along you are, just cross-reference with you current active story mission in the journal tab in the pause menu.

A Flame Summoned To Kill a Dominant Pride Sunrise, Sunset Lost in a Fog Flight of the Fledgling A Chance Encounter Hide, Hideaway Fanning Embers Louder than Words The Dead of Night Headwind Wings of Change Awakening The Wages of Guilt The Hunter and the Hunted Homecoming Holding On Buried Memories The Meaning of Life Righting Wrongs The Crystal’s Curse* Cid the Outlaw Home, Sweet Home The Gathering Storm Bloodlines Black Light Burns Here Be Monsters Fire and Ice After the Storm Capital Punishment Bolts from the Blue Riddle of the Sands Into the Darkness Out of the Shadow Onwards Fire in the Sky Things Fall Apart Cloak and Dagger Evenfall A Song of Hope Full Steam Through the Maelstrom Across the Narrow Footfalls in Ash The Last King Brotherhood Streets of Madness Back to Their Origin

Final Fantasy 16 The Crystals’ Curse mission

Here is a small note about the Final Fantasy 16 mission, The Crystals’ Curse. We won’t go into major spoilers here, but the state of the world changes after this mission. You will get a warning in-game, but before you take this mission on make sure you clean up any side quests you were passionate about getting done.

That’s everything you need to know about tracking your progress through the Final Fantasy 16 campaign. However, we have a ton of other handy Final Fantasy 16 guides for you to consider if you’re looking for any more help:

