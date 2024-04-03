FF16’s Ifrit shows how far FF14 Dawntrail’s visuals can go

The Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 crossover is live and it has introduced a new boss that shows just how far the game’s visuals can go.

The FF14 x FF16 crossover introduces new mounts, pets, and equipment to the game. These are part of a new questline, where you face the FF16 version of Ifrit as part of a difficult boss battle, evoking Clive Rosfield’s encounter with the beast in his own game.

Now that the FF16 crossover event is live, fans can finally face the new iteration of Ifrit. Fans on the FFXIV Reddit are surprised that the visuals are far beyond what they expected, especially compared to FF14’s Ifrit, giving hope for how much of an upgrade will be added in the Dawntrail expansion.

“Hopefully we will see more new models with this kind of detail in Dawntrail,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Something cool is seeing the Clive fighting Ifrit animation ripped straight from FF16. If they can rip that then I hope they stole more animations from the game and put it in Dawntrail.”

In this specific instance, the developers would have had an easier time integrating FF16 content into FF14. This is because both games were made by Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III, with FF14 Director/Producer Naoki Yoshida also producing FF16.

The upcoming Dawntrail expansion on July 2 promises a major visual upgrade for FF14, giving existing characters, creatures, and locations a fresh coat of paint. Those on PC will need to make sure that their rig will still be able to handle the game once it’s out.

FF16’s Ifrit shows just how impressive the visuals in FF14 can be despite the game’s age. The new continent introduced in Dawntrail might have to take a backseat while players enjoy updated versions of the familiar sights and sounds they love in Eorzea.