FFXIV Buried Memory patch 6.2 notes: New quests, trials, more

Sam Smith . 1 day ago

Final Fantasy XIV next update will be called Buried Memory and will feature all-new story content and much more. Here’s a breakdown of all the new content in FFXIV’s 6.2 patch.

While Endwalker brought the current Final Fantasy XIV Online arc to a close, Square Enix are far from finished with the world of Hydaelyn. The game’s next patch looks set to usher in some new content to keep players busy after the adventure that was Endwalker.

The 6.2 patch will add some new story, trial, dungeon and raid content, and more. Here’s everything Square-Enix has told us is coming to FFXIV in the 6.2 patch. Let’s also not forget, that a new ominous threat still hangs over the FFXIV universe after Endwaker.

Contents

Square Enix FFXIV’s story continues after Endwalker.

FFXIV Buried Memory

Final Fantasy XIV’s developers have held a new Live Letter From the Producer on Twitch, where game director Naoki Yoshida gave some early details about patch 6.2, including a release window.

The next post-Endwalker patch will be called Buried Memory and will steer the MMO in a new direction.

Does FFXIV patch 6.2 have a release date?

Not quite, but we have a window. Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker patch 6.2 will launch sometime in late August, 2022.

All new content coming in FFXIV patch 6.2

Yoshida also shared the latest information regarding what players can look forward to when Patch 6.2 launches, including:

New Main Scenario Quests – The latest chapter in the story continues.

– The latest chapter in the story continues. New Side Quests – Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues.

– Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues. New Dungeon – The Fell Court of Troia

– The Fell Court of Troia New Trial – A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties. Further details to be announced at a later date.

– A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties. Further details to be announced at a later date. New 8-Player Raid – Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available in both Normal and Savage difficulties. The Savage difficulty raid is planned for release one week following the launch of Patch 6.2.

– Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available in both Normal and Savage difficulties. The Savage difficulty raid is planned for release one week following the launch of Patch 6.2. New Unreal Trial – Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal)

– Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) PvP Updates – PvP Series 2 and Crystal Conflict Series 3 will begin with the release of Patch 6.2. Rival Wings will also resume, along with PvP action adjustments

Square-Enix The Knight in Black takes his throne – has Golbez arrived in FFXIV?

Further Main Scenario Reworks

The Duty Support feature will be expanded to include main scenario dungeons from Snow Cloak through The Vault.

to include main scenario dungeons from Snow Cloak through The Vault. The Steps of Faith Trial will be reworked into a Solo Quest Battle

into a Solo Quest Battle Thornmarch Trial will be revamped

Miscellaneous Updates – Additional content including job adjustments for both PvE and PvP, updates to Adventurer Plates, Glamour Dresser expansion from 400 to 800 slots, and more. Additionally, details were also shared about what content will be coming at a slightly later date, as part of Patch 6.25:

New Side Quests

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continue in Patch 6.25.

continue in Patch 6.25. New Weapon Enhancement Quests – Players can obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons throughout the Patch 6.x series, which will unlock through the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline.

– Players can obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons throughout the Patch 6.x series, which will unlock through the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline. New Tribal Quests: Omicron – Disciples of the Land-focused quests

– Disciples of the Land-focused quests New “Variant Dungeons” Battle Content – Previously called “Criterion Dungeons,” players can enjoy this new variable-difficulty dungeon content—beginning with Sil’dihn Subterrane—designed for between 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size.

– Previously called “Criterion Dungeons,” players can enjoy this new variable-difficulty dungeon content—beginning with Sil’dihn Subterrane—designed for between 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size. Dungeons will feature branching routes , which change depending on player action within the dungeon.

, which change depending on player action within the dungeon. Another Path: Criterion Dungeons – High-difficulty four-player content, which features a visually similar area to the Variant Dungeons, but will have a set route. The Criterion Dungeon content will feature two options of varying difficulties, each with its own unique set of rules and characteristics.

So, that’s everything you need to know about FFXIV 6.2 patch.

If you’re looking for more FFXIV content check out some of our guides below:

How to access FFXIV Online | Is FFXIV Online free to play? | Can you play FFXIV on Steam Deck? | How to level up fast in FFXIV Online | FFXIV Online: How to get Vinegaron mount | How to create and customize your Adventurer’s Plate in FFXIV Online | FFXIV Online: How to unlock Dancer | FFXIV Online: How to unlock the Red Mage | FFXIV Online Eureka Guide | FFXIV Online Glamour Guide | FFXIV Online Hairstyles guide | Is FFXIV cross-platform? |