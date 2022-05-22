Can you play FFXIV on Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is Valve’s newest mobile gaming device, bringing all the power of PC gaming into the palm of your hand. Now, many Final Fantasy XIV players are wondering if the Steam Deck supports the popular MMO.

The Steam Deck arrived on February 25, finally delivering to PC gamers a way to play all their favorite titles on the go without having to trade power for convenience.

Although early adopters are enjoying the Steam Deck, many are wondering which games the mobile device supports, especially Square Enix’s premiere MMO, FFXIV.

Does FFXIV have Steam Deck support?

As of May 19, the Final Fantasy XIV launcher has been fixed and FFXIV is now playable on Steam Deck devices.

Previously there were issues with the launcher working on Steam Deck through Proton Experimental, but those problems have now been fixed making the massively popular MMO available on the mobile console.

Gabe Newell, the long-serving president of Valve, is admittedly an FFXIV player and will certainly be happy to be able to play on the company’s own device.

The update to Proton Experimental can be seen here, and comes with a whole host of fixes for tons of games. Now, both FFXIV players and Gabe Newell can level up on the go.

