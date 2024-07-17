Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.01 just dropped, bringing the first fresh content drop since the release of Dawntrail earlier this month. Here’s everything that changed in the patch.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail add-on has only just begun. The new expansion brought a tonne of content to the MMORPG, including a new story, new jobs, and much more. Patch 7.01 introduces a bunch of job changes as well as the new Arcadion raid series to the game, which includes a new story and four grueling boss fights.

Looking to know what changed in Patch 7.01 of Final Fantasy XIV? Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s new in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.01?

The Arcadion

The Arcadion has finally arrived in Final Fantasy XIV, bringing a WWE-like techno raid series like none other.

The Arcadion Raid series has been released into Final Fantasy XIV. The new raid series brings four new fights inspired by wrestling matches, where the Warrior of Light must overcome all challengers and rise up in the ring.

Class balance changes

The first set of balance changes for Final Fantasy XIV has arrived in Patch 7.01. Several classes received buffs and or changes to their kit, especially with the many changes that came with the initial patch of Dawntrail. This includes some hefty Monk changes that see their kit have numbers increased across the board and huge Astrologian buffs.

New gear for Savage

With the first four fights of the Arcadion dropping, we also received some new gear that’s item level 710. This is the highest possible item level we can get at the moment, making it ideal for those preparing for Savage raids later in Patch 7.05.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.01 notes

The Arcadion

Released in this patch, you can pick up the quest for it by speaking to the Stylish Stranger in Solution Nine (X: 19.1, Y:18.8)

Jobs

Gladiator/ Paladin

Increased enmity effect added to Total Eclipse and Prominence

Marauder/ Warrior

Increased enmity effect added to Overpower and Mythril Tempest

Primal Rend Ready effect duration has been reduced to 20 seconds from 30

Primal Ruination potency increased to 780 from 740

Dark Knight

Increased enmity effect added to Unleash, Stalwart Soul and Shadowstride

Gunbreaker

Increased enmity effect added to Demon Slice, Demon Slaughter and Trajectory

Monk

True Strike potency increased to 300 from 290

Raptor Punch potency increased to 500 from 440

Snap Punch potency increased to 300 from 270

Snap Punch flank potency reduced to 330 from 360

Couerl’s Fury potency increased to 420 from 400

Couerl’s Fury flank potency increased to 480 from 460

Twin Snakes potency increased to 420 from 380

Increased potency from Raptor’s Fury has been changed to 200 from 150

Arm of the Destroyer potency increased to 110 from 100

Arm of the Destroyer Opo-Opo form potency increased to 120 from 110

Demolish potency increased to 360 from 340

Demolish rear potency increased to 420 from 400

Increased potency effect of Coeurl’s Fury changed to 150 from 100

Rockbreaker potency increased to 150 from 130

Four-point Fury potency increased to 140 from 120

Stacks of Opo-opo’s Fury are now only granted while in Opo-opo Form for Dragon Kick

Tornado Kick potency increased to 1200 from 850

Celestial Revoltuion potency increased from 600 to 450

Flint Strike potency increased to 800 from 600

Enlightenment potency increased to 200 from 170

Shadow of the Destroyer potency increased to 120 from 110

Rising Raptor potency increased to 340 from 330

Raptor’s Fury potency increased to 540 from 480

Pouncing Coeurl potency reduced to 310 from 340

Pouncing Coeurl flank potency reduced to 370 from 400

Couerl’s Fury potency increased to 460 from 440

Flank Coeurl’s Fury potency increased to 520 from 500

Maximum stacks of Raptor’s Fury reduced to 1 from 2

Maximum stacks of Coeurl’s Fury reduced to 2 from 3

Samurai

Tendo Setsugekka recast time reduced to 3.2 seconds from 3.5 seconds

Tendo Kaeshi Setsugekka recast time reduced to 3.2 seconds from 3.5 seconds

Viper

Death Rattle, Twinfang Bite, Twinblood Bite, First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation and Fourth Generation range increased to 5 yalms from 3 yalms

Black Mage

Now learns Umbral Soul at level 35

Red Mage

Manafication effect duration increased to 30 seconds from 15

Astrologian

Lightspeed now has two charges on a 60 seconds recast timer

Astral and Umbral Draw recast time reduced to 55 seconds from 60

Macrocosmos potency increased to 270 from 250

New enemy status effect