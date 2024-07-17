FFXIV patch 7.01 notes: The Arcadion release & class balance changesSquare Enix
Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.01 just dropped, bringing the first fresh content drop since the release of Dawntrail earlier this month. Here’s everything that changed in the patch.
Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail add-on has only just begun. The new expansion brought a tonne of content to the MMORPG, including a new story, new jobs, and much more. Patch 7.01 introduces a bunch of job changes as well as the new Arcadion raid series to the game, which includes a new story and four grueling boss fights.
Looking to know what changed in Patch 7.01 of Final Fantasy XIV? Here’s everything you need to know.
What’s new in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.01?
The Arcadion
The Arcadion Raid series has been released into Final Fantasy XIV. The new raid series brings four new fights inspired by wrestling matches, where the Warrior of Light must overcome all challengers and rise up in the ring.
Class balance changes
The first set of balance changes for Final Fantasy XIV has arrived in Patch 7.01. Several classes received buffs and or changes to their kit, especially with the many changes that came with the initial patch of Dawntrail. This includes some hefty Monk changes that see their kit have numbers increased across the board and huge Astrologian buffs.
New gear for Savage
With the first four fights of the Arcadion dropping, we also received some new gear that’s item level 710. This is the highest possible item level we can get at the moment, making it ideal for those preparing for Savage raids later in Patch 7.05.
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.01 notes
The Arcadion
- Released in this patch, you can pick up the quest for it by speaking to the Stylish Stranger in Solution Nine (X: 19.1, Y:18.8)
Jobs
Gladiator/ Paladin
- Increased enmity effect added to Total Eclipse and Prominence
Marauder/ Warrior
- Increased enmity effect added to Overpower and Mythril Tempest
- Primal Rend Ready effect duration has been reduced to 20 seconds from 30
- Primal Ruination potency increased to 780 from 740
Dark Knight
- Increased enmity effect added to Unleash, Stalwart Soul and Shadowstride
Gunbreaker
- Increased enmity effect added to Demon Slice, Demon Slaughter and Trajectory
Monk
- True Strike potency increased to 300 from 290
- Raptor Punch potency increased to 500 from 440
- Snap Punch potency increased to 300 from 270
- Snap Punch flank potency reduced to 330 from 360
- Couerl’s Fury potency increased to 420 from 400
- Couerl’s Fury flank potency increased to 480 from 460
- Twin Snakes potency increased to 420 from 380
- Increased potency from Raptor’s Fury has been changed to 200 from 150
- Arm of the Destroyer potency increased to 110 from 100
- Arm of the Destroyer Opo-Opo form potency increased to 120 from 110
- Demolish potency increased to 360 from 340
- Demolish rear potency increased to 420 from 400
- Increased potency effect of Coeurl’s Fury changed to 150 from 100
- Rockbreaker potency increased to 150 from 130
- Four-point Fury potency increased to 140 from 120
- Stacks of Opo-opo’s Fury are now only granted while in Opo-opo Form for Dragon Kick
- Tornado Kick potency increased to 1200 from 850
- Celestial Revoltuion potency increased from 600 to 450
- Flint Strike potency increased to 800 from 600
- Enlightenment potency increased to 200 from 170
- Shadow of the Destroyer potency increased to 120 from 110
- Rising Raptor potency increased to 340 from 330
- Raptor’s Fury potency increased to 540 from 480
- Pouncing Coeurl potency reduced to 310 from 340
- Pouncing Coeurl flank potency reduced to 370 from 400
- Couerl’s Fury potency increased to 460 from 440
- Flank Coeurl’s Fury potency increased to 520 from 500
- Maximum stacks of Raptor’s Fury reduced to 1 from 2
- Maximum stacks of Coeurl’s Fury reduced to 2 from 3
Samurai
- Tendo Setsugekka recast time reduced to 3.2 seconds from 3.5 seconds
- Tendo Kaeshi Setsugekka recast time reduced to 3.2 seconds from 3.5 seconds
Viper
- Death Rattle, Twinfang Bite, Twinblood Bite, First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation and Fourth Generation range increased to 5 yalms from 3 yalms
Black Mage
- Now learns Umbral Soul at level 35
Red Mage
- Manafication effect duration increased to 30 seconds from 15
Astrologian
- Lightspeed now has two charges on a 60 seconds recast timer
- Astral and Umbral Draw recast time reduced to 55 seconds from 60
- Macrocosmos potency increased to 270 from 250
New enemy status effect
- A new status effect has been added to enemies to indicate that melee DPS no longer need to hit them with positionals.