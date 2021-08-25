How to unlock FFXIV Online Dancer job

Final Fantasy XIV: Online is full to the brim with different class specializations, known as jobs. One of these is the Dancer, so here’s how to unlock it in FFXIV.

The world of Eorzea is bursting with limitless opportunities, innovative new classes and specializations. Whether you’re a deadly Disciple of War or the spell-slinging Disciple of Magic, there’ll always be something for you in the FFXIV universe.

While Stormblood brought us the duelist-inspired Red Mage, one of the most popular jobs introduced to the game is the Dancer.

A ranged DPS trained in throwing weapons and the art of distraction, here’s everything you need to know to unlock this beautiful yet deadly creature.

Advertisement

Contents

FFXIV Dancer: Prerequisites

In order to unlock the Dancer job, there are a couple of prerequisites you’ll need to have first:

You must have obtained Level 60 as either a Disciple of Magic or War.

as either a Disciple of Magic or War. You need to have purchased the Shadowbringers expansion pack.

If you haven’t gotten your hands on Shadowbringers yet, it can be purchased on Steam, or via the official Square Enix store.

FFXIV Dancer: Unlocking this deadly job

If you’re all sorted in the prerequisite department, then you’ll want to take the first airship to Limsa Lominsa that you can, as the Dancer-specific questline starts here.

Read More: FFXIV Online Eureka Guide

Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the Dancer job:

Go to the Lower Decks in Limsa Lominsa. Speak to the Eager Lominsan, who gives you the quest Shall We Dance? This unlocks the Dancer job. Speak to Nashmeira to obtain the quest Gamboling for Gill Follow through the remaining quests. Ensure that you have completed the main quest scenario for Shadowbringers, as well as Courage Born of Fear. Complete the last quest, Rising to the Occasion. By this point, you’ll be the strongest Dancer that Eorzea has ever seen!

So that’s how to unlock the Dancer job in FFXIV online. Looking to become a true Warrior of Light? Check out our handy guides.

Advertisement

How to access FFXIV Online | How to level up fast in FFXIV Online | How to unlock the Red Mage in FFXIV Online | FFXIV Online Eureka Guide