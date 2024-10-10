Gaming

Diablo 4 Spiritborn: Best builds for leveling, endgame & PvP in Season 6

Sam Smith
Diablo 4 Vessel Of Hatred Spiritborn Spirit CompanionsBlizzard

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred introduced us to a new class, the Spiritborn. Here are the best Spiritborn builds for leveling, endgame, and PvP in Season 6.

The Spiritborn is a shamanistic warrior who’s an evolution of the Witch Doctor class from earlier Diablo games. As the Spiritborn is a brand new class in Season 6 they don’t have as many builds as the other classes on our tier list.

However, the good news is that some Spiritborn builds are climbing the meta, and in Season 6, there’s one that stands above all the others when it comes to leveling, endgame, and PvP. While we expect others will eventually grow to match it, here’s the absolute best Spiritborn build right now.

Best Spiritborn leveling build

The best Spiritborn build right now is the Eagle Quill Volley build, one that puts the skill of the same name front and center as its main offensive attack.

Once you start the game and begin leveling your Spiritborn, distribute your skill points in the following order:

LevelSkill
1Thunderspike
2Enhanced Thunderspike
3Accelerated Thunderspike
4Quill Volley
5Quill Volley
6Quill Volley
7Quill Volley
8Quill Volley
9Enhanced Quill Volley
10Advantageous Quill Volley
11Soar
12Ravager
13Vigorous
14Velocity
15Velocity
16Velocity
17Enhanced Ravager
18Replenishing Ravager
19Rushing Claw
20Enhanced Rushing Claw
21Invasive Rushing Claw
22Vigorous
23Vigorous
24Focal Point
25Apex
26Apex
27Apex
28Enhanced Soar
29Replenishing Soar
30Endurance
31Fueled
32The Seeker
33Harmonious Seeker
34Exalted Seeker
35Vital Strikes
36Diminishment
37Diminishment
38Diminishment
39Brilliance
40Brilliance
41Brilliance
42Acceleration
43Acceleration
44Acceleration
45Potent
46Potent
47Potent
48Resolution
49Sustenance
Renown 1Intricacy
Renown 2Initiative
Renown 3Spiritual Attunement
Renown 4Supremacy
Renown 5Supremacy
Renown 6Supremacy
Renown 7The Seeker
Renown 8The Seeker
Renown 9The Seeker
Renown 10The Seeker
Renown 11Rock Splitter
Renown 12Enhanced Rock Splitter
Renown 13Ravager
Renown 14Ravager
Renown 15Ravager
Renown 16Ravager
Renown 17Patient Guard
Renown 18Auspicious
Renown 19Auspicious
Renown 20Auspicious
Renown 21Resilient
Renown 22Resilient
Renown 23Resolution
Renown 24Resolution
Renown 25Spiritual Attunement
Renown 26Spiritual Attunement

Spirit Hall

At level 15 select Eagle as your Primary Spirit animal and ‍Jaguar as your secondary. This will ensure you can follow the path laid out above and craft the best possible Spiritborn build.

Quill Eagle build Diablo 4Dexerto/Blizzard
The Spiritborn’s builds rely on their Spirit Animals.

Best leveling rotation

Use your skills in the following order when you approach mobs and elites:

  • Soar
  • Ravager
  • Rushing Claw
  • Quill Volley
  • The Seeker (Ultimate)
  • Thunderspike

Start your Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn rotation by using Soar to make enemies Vulnerable and land a guaranteed crit. Then, pop Ravager to ramp up your damage for the next 6 seconds, with each kill extending its duration so you can keep the pressure on. After that, use Rushing Claw to dash through enemies and stack up more damage with each charge.

Once the enemies are softened up, hit them with Quill Volley. Save The Seeker, for tougher fights or bigger groups, as it deals huge damage and guarantees crits. Finally, use Thunderspike between cooldowns to generate Vigor.

Best leveling Legendary Aspects

Here are the best legendary aspects for your Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn while you level up:

Aspect nameEffectWhere to getArea
ReboundingQuill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing an extra percentage of their normal damage. Forge of MaliceNahantu
HasteEvery second while moving gain Bonus Movement Speed for 2
seconds.		Seething UnderpassNahantu
DisobedienceYou gain increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage.Halls of the DamnedKehjistan
Fell SoothsayerWhen you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes a percentage of the killing blow’s damage to another nearby enemy.Ularian SepulcherNahantu

Best leveling Mercenary

The top recommended mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Subo.

He offers a handy “map hack” for smoother exploration, a 20% movement speed boost, and a 25% increased Critical Strike chance, all of which perfectly complement Spiritborn players looking to clear the new content.

Quill Eagle build Diablo 4Dexerto/Blizzard

Best Spiritborn endgame build

The Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn build is also the best option to use in endgame. You’ll not need to respec much, just ensure your skills are now adjusted to the ones below once you’ve beaten the campaign and have reached level 50+.

Active Skills

Active SkillUpgradesPoints allocated
Rock SplitterEnhanced5
Quill VolleyEnhanced, Advantageous5
RavagerEnhanced, Measured1
Armored HideEnhanced, Reinforced1
CounterattackEnhanced, Reinforced1
ScourgeEnhanced, Adaptable1
The HungerHarmonious, Exalted5

Passive Skills

Passive SkillPoints
Vigorous2
Balanced Exertion3
Mirage1
Unrestrained Power3
Focal Point1
Apex3
Endurance1
Perseverance3
Patient Guard1
Auspicious3
Resillent3
Brilliance3
Potent3
Furnace3
Resolution3
Spiritual Attunement3
Supremacy3
Prodigy’s Tempo1

Even though it centers on Eagle skills for damage, we dip into Gorilla and Jaguar for extra barriers, passives, and awesome Unyielding Hits. With the Rod of Kepeleke, you’ll spam Quill Volley non-stop.

Best endgame rotation

The rotation of this build has changed since leveling, so you should now use skills in this order:

  • Scourge
  • Ravager
  • Quill Volley
  • Counterattack
  • The Hunter
  • Armored Hide

Kick things off with Scourge to apply Poison damage, Fear, and Slow on your enemies. Next, activate Ravager to amp up your overall damage output. Then, follow up with Quill Volley to pierce through foes; hitting at least 3 feathers makes them Vulnerable, setting you up for bigger hits.

When enemies close in, use Counterattack to dodge their attacks and retaliate. You’ll enjoy extra crit damage for each nearby enemy while dealing damage back. Then unleash The Hunter (Ultimate) on softened or elite targets for massive area damage.

Finally, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, pop Armored Hide to become Unstoppable, boost your Block Chance, and reduce damage taken.

Paragon board and best glyphs

Here are the Glyphs you should prioritize when you’re in the endgame:

  • Fulminate: For every 5 Intelligence purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Lightning damage.
  • Spirit: For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.6% increased Critical Strike Damage.
  • Talon: For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Damage with Eagle Skills.
  • Revenge: Grants +20.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range.
  • Colossal: For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased damage with Gorilla Skills.

Best endgame Legendary Aspects

Aspect nameEffectWhere to getArea
ReboundingQuill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing an extra percentage of their normal damage. Forge of MaliceNahantu
HasteEvery second while moving gain Bonus Movement Speed for 2
seconds.		Seething UnderpassNahantu
DisobedienceYou gain increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage.Halls of the DamnedKehjistan
Fell SoothsayerWhen you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes a percentage of the killing blow’s damage to another Nearby enemy. Ularian SepulcherNahantu
Diablo 4 Vessel Of Hatred Spiritborn Spirit CompanionsBlizzard Entertainment
The ultra-powerful Spiritborn class was added in Vessel of Hatred.

Best endgame items and equipment

ItemSocketItem typePower
Harmony of EbewakaPocQueHelmAccording to your secondary Spirit Hall choice, your Skills are all additionally Jaguar, Eagle, Gorilla, or Centipede Skills.

Your Skills deal 30%
increased damage per Spirit type they have.
Tyrael’s MightTwo emeralds to get extra dexterityChest ArmorWhile at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing 84 damage.
Rebounding Runic GlovesGlovesQuill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing 45% of their normal damage.
Runic Leggins of ApprehensionTwo emeralds to get extra dexterityPantsOnce an enemy is Slowed by at least
80%, they also become Feared for 3 seconds. You deal 40% increased damage to Feared enemies.
Duelists Runic CleatsShoesMaximum Ferocity increased by 5.
Rod of KepelekeXolKryWeaponYour Core Skills are now additionally Basic Skills and free to cast, but deal up to 30% reduced damage based on their Vigor Cost.

When cast at Maximum Vigor, your Core Skills consume all Vigor to
return to full damage, cast at their largest Size, and become guaranteed Critical Strikes, with 3.00% increased Critical Strike Damage for each point of Vigor spent this way.
Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected ForceDiamond to get elemental resistanceAmuletGain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds.
Soulwatch Hoop of Unyielding HitsSkull to get extra armorRingCasting a Gorilla Skill increases your Weapon Damage by 30% of your Armor for 3 seconds.

Maximum 1500 bonus Weapon Damage.
Ring of the Midnight SunsSkull to get extra armorRingWhen you Critically Strike, you regain 50% of the Vigor you’ve spent in the last 2 seconds.

Gain Counterattack’s Passive Effect.

Best endgame Mercenary

If you’re looking for the best mercenary for endgame in Diablo 4, Varyana is the way to go.

She excels in dense mob areas, making her a powerhouse against large groups of enemies. Varyana becomes stronger as you quickly rack up kills, perfect for the fast paced combat Quill Vollet Eagle Spiritborn brings to the table.

Best Spiritborn PvP build

The Eagle Quill Volley Spiritborn is still top of the tree in PvP. This isn’t surprising as there’s often an overlap between endgame and PvP in Diablo 4. You can also keep the items and skills you’ve snagged for the endgame build.

Quill Volley‘s shotgun feathers hit hard, whether you’re facing groups or single opponents – this includes other players. Rebounding lets you trigger up to 20 hits in one attack, making it tough for all enemies to dodge.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Spiritborn build this season. If you want to know about the other classes, check out our guides for the Druid, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.

