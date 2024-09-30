FFXIV bringing massive quality of life housing changes in patch 7.1

Final Fantasy XIV’s housing is set to receive some huge quality-of-life changes, coming to the MMORPG in patch 7.1.

There are an abundance of things you can do in Final Fantasy XIV. Whether that be leveling up your combat jobs, crafting up a storm, or just g-posing in your favorite outfits in Limsa. You can spend or waste so much time in Square Enix’s MMORPG and practically never run out of activities to do.

One way plenty of players love to spend their time is by using the in-game housing. You can craft the literal dream home for your Warrior of Light, complete with indoor and outdoor furnishing, butlers, libraries and so much more.

And that hasn’t stopped players either, who have come up with some incredibly creative housing ideas. This is only going to be better and better too, as the devs have announced some massive quality-of-life changes that will greatly benefit the interior decorator.

Square Enix No matter where you live in FFXIV, you’ll be able to choose the interior design of your choice.

The 83rd live letter gave us the first glimpse at the new things coming to Final Fantasy XIV. A new story, a new ultimate, a new allied society, and much more. But one of the biggest standouts for players was the changes revealed for in-game housing.

In patch 7.1, players will be able to change the interior design of their house, regardless of where it is placed. You’ll be able to select interior designs from different residential areas, regardless of where your plot may be.

This means you can have a home in the Foundation of Ishgard, but have designs from Shirogane on the inside. Not only that, but there’ll be new interior housing designs added in too, further letting player creativity run wild.

The devs also mentioned that in the future, players will be able to select the internal size of their home, meaning you can have a small exterior with a large interior. This of course will cost a sum of Gil, but it’ll be the world of difference, especially on servers where housing is already tight.

