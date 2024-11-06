All professions in Brighter Shores & how to unlock them

In Brighter Shores, professions are the key to unlocking your character’s full potential – whether you’re crafting powerful potions, cooking up profitable dishes, or leveling up your combat skills.

The latest project from the Runescape dev comes with several professions, each offering its own unique path, with tools to master, skills to refine, and rewards to reap. But getting started isn’t always as simple as picking a path; each profession has its quirks, from where to find the best ingredients to leveling tips and secret tricks to maximize your XP gains, even without the Premium Pass.

This guide will take you through each step, helping you turn your character into a true master of their craft.

Guard

Dexerto Guard is one of the professions you unlock during the tutorial.

You unlock the Guard profession by attacking enemies for the first time. This could be done by sparring with a training dummy in the Training Grounds. Alternatively, you could also unlock it in Stone Streets while you complete the tutorial.

To level up the Guard profession, it’s best to fight enemies close to your level and keep upgrading your gear before moving to tougher opponents. Any enemy you kill in Chapter 1 will contribute to your Guard level. You can find crows, goblins, and thugs roaming the city. Levels mainly affect HP, so gear is crucial for performance. Hopeport XP Potions crafted via Alchemy provide XP boosts, so leveling Alchemist along with Guard can pay off if you’re ready to gather ingredients. If you’re taking a break from the game, passive leveling areas unlock at Guard level 20, allowing offline XP gain

Chef

Dexerto You won’t get access to Chef until after the tutorial’s completed.

You unlock the Chef profession by stepping into The Delectable Dab Kitchen for the first time. Inside the kitchen, you can level up the chef profession by reading the recipe book and selecting a recipe.

Different dishes require various crafting stations and ingredients, which can be sourced from Forager and Fisherman, or bought from Kevin’s Ingredients nearby. To level Chef quickly, focus on high-level recipes using either gathered or purchased items. At Chef level 9, the Chef’s Bounty Board unlocks, offering rotating bounties with XP and cash rewards, making it a key tool for faster leveling.

Fisher

Dexerto Fisherman or fisherwoman requires a special tool.

To unlock and quickly level up the Fisher profession, start with a level 1 Fishing Spear, purchasable from Melv’s Fishing Supplies in Hopeport, and fish in shallow rivers at the Beach. At level 20, upgrade to Fishing Rods for less movement and passive fishing with bait.

To power-level, always target the highest-level fish you can, and keep an eye out for fish useful in Chef recipes. If you’re looking for faster leveling, you’ve got options: buy higher-level tools for extra XP, but they’ll cost you, and enchanting your tools at the Enchantress Shop will set you back a fortune for tiny XP gains.

Forager

Dexerto Kelp is the first item you can forage.

You unlock the Forager profession by foraging Kelp at the East Beach for the first time during the tutorial.

To level up quickly, focus on gathering the highest level items in two nearby spots, looping them for efficient grinding. Using XP Hopeport potions crafted through Alchemy helps too. At Forager level 20, you can unlock passive leveling, allowing you to earn XP even when you’re offline.

Alchemist

Dexerto Interact with any of the tables in the Apothecary.

To become an Alchemist in Brighter Shores, start at the Apothecary by crafting your first potion. You’ll need bottles (from Ebsworth for 20 copper coins) and ingredients, which come from gathering or rare enemy drops.

Higher Alchemist levels unlock stronger potions, and you can store spares at the Apothecary. For fast leveling, focus on XP Hopeport potions, or craft the highest-level potions you can access, though you’ll need to keep gathering ingredients.

We’ll update this guide with more professions You’ll need lots of money to keep your gear updated and your ingredients fresh, but we’ve got the perfect money glitch for you.