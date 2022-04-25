Fairy-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

It’s important to know Fairy-type Pokemon weaknesses if you want to defeat these cute creatures in battle, as well as their resistances and the best counters to have on your team.

There aren’t many Fairy-type Pokemon, but they’ve quickly become one of the most popular typings since being introduced in Generation 6, mostly because they’re able to take down Dragons – and they’re cute!

Of course, they’re great to have on your team, but if you find yourself on the other side facing off against a Fairy-type Pokemon, you’ll need to know their weaknesses and resistances to have a chance of winning.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to defeat Fairy-types, including some recommendations for the best counters to have on your team.

Fairy-type Pokemon weaknesses

Fairy-type Pokemon are weak to Poison and Steel-type attacks, which makes these types the perfect offensive choices to take into battle.

It’s not enough to just have Poison and Steel-type Pokemon on your team, though, as they’ll also need to have strong movesets that match their type to be effective.

Fairy-type Pokemon strengths and resistances

Fairy-type Pokemon are strong against Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type opponents, so it’s best to avoid taking these into battle wherever possible.

When it comes to resistances, Fairy-type Pokemon are totally immune to Dragon-type attacks and resistant to Bug, Dark, and Fighting-type attacks.

Best counters for Fairy-type Pokemon

Some of the best counters to use against Fairy-type Pokemon are powerful Steel-types like Metagross, Melmetal, and Dialga. Paired with Steel-type moves, they’ll make light work of Fairy-types.

As well as being super-effective against Fairy-types, Steel-type Pokemon don’t have any major weaknesses or vulnerabilities that Fairy-types can easily exploit, which makes them very reliable counters.

There are also loads of Poison-type Pokemon that can be used to take down Fairy-types like Roserade, Gengar, and Salazzle. Again, they’ll need a set of Poison-type moves to be effective.

If you’re going to use Poison-types, though, it’s important to consider that many Fairy-type Pokemon can learn Psychic-type attacks, which are super-effective against Poison-types, so be careful.

That’s everything you need to know about Fairy-type Pokemon weaknesses! Check out some of our other guides below:

