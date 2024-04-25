10 Mask of Change Pokemon cards to keep an eye on

Mask of Change is looking like it could be one of the most exciting Pokemon TCG releases this year, so here are 10 cards to watch as a collector.

There have already been some immense Pokemon TCG releases this year, and the upcoming Japanese set Mask of Change is looking like it could be one of the best so far. While it’s hard to say how great it’ll be for competitive players, there’s certainly a lot to get hyped about as a collector.

Here, we’ve picked out 10 of the most exciting chase cards to keep an eye out for with Mask of Change, specifically looking at beautiful or unique cards that could spike in value. They’re not listed in any particular order and we’ll be sure to update once the expansion set releases.

Dipplin (103/101)

The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Dipplin (103/101) Pokemon card.

Firstly, this Art Rare featuring Dipplin is sure to go down well with collectors. It’s a vibrant and endearing design with a clear theme that ties back to the Mask of Change set, featuring a Pokemon that’s shot up in popularity.

Dipplin has a cult following of sorts – and it may even be getting more attention in a rumored upcoming set called Paradise Dragona.

Art Rares that show popular ‘mons in their element always go down a treat. Alongside Dipplin, two Skwovets can be seen investigating the scene which adds to the cute factor. It’ll be surprising if this card doesn’t perform well on the market.

Wattrel (105/101)

The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Wattrel (105/101) Pokemon card.

Something that stands out already about Mask of Change is the variety of Art Rares that have creative depth of field twists build into the design. This Wattrel card is ridiculously beautiful, with an immersive design and a rainbow shine that’s sure to be prettier in person.

While Wattrel isn’t the most popular ‘mon out there, it’s hard to deny that this is a beautiful card. It’s likely that this will be a middling card in terms of price and value, but it’s bound to be highly sought-after for at least the first few weeks of the expansion set.

Chimecho (106/101)

The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Chimecho (106/101) Pokemon card.

Following on from Wattrel nicely, this card also has a specific depth to it. Chimecho isn’t an immensely popular Pokemon by any means but this card gives it so much personality and magic. The level of detail here is wonderful, and it’s sure to appeal to art collectors.

It’s great to see Psychic-type cards with a light and airy aesthetic. While it’s not always the case, quite a few of the Psychic cards in the Pokemon TCG stick to a darker theme with lots of purples and pinks. This card feels unique – and it’ll likely do well when it is released.

Munkidori (107/101)

The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Munkidori (107/101) Pokemon card.

This Munkidori Art Rare is strangely reminiscent of the Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare from Paldean Fates. The blossom trees and subtle shine make it feel ethereal, and the artist has captured the Pokemon’s nature perfectly.

Based on the theming of this set, it’s safe to assume that this will be one of the heavy-hitting chase cards from Mask of Change. It’s beautiful and unique, and could also hold some value for competitive players as well.

Tatsugiri (112/101)

The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Tatsugiri (112/101) Pokemon card.

This is one of the most interesting-looking cards that has been revealed from Mask of Change so far. Some people on social media have compared this card to the work of legendary artist Keith Haring, which is an interesting comparison – both styles are stunning and colorful.

This Art Rare will be one to watch when monitoring the most expensive Mask of Change cards. It looks like it could be an important collector’s piece, so keep an eye out for it when opening up Booster Packs – this one could stack in value.

Fezandipiti (108/101)

The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Fezandipiti (108/101) Pokemon card.

The trio of Munkidori, Fezandipiti, and Okidogi are popular with the Pokemon community and the artists who worked on Mask of Change did a fantastic job of capturing their unique personalities.

This card manages to make Fezandipiti look both ethereal and deadly, which matches the Pokemon perfectly. It’s a stunning Art Rare that’s sure to look even better in person and it seems like it could hold some value for players, too.

Okidogi (110/101)

The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Okidogi (110/101) Pokemon card.

As with the Munkidori and Fezandipiti cards, this Okidogi card has an immense amount of personality to it. If you don’t like the more cluttered modern Pokemon cards, this one may not be for you – it’s quite visually noisy and has a lot going on.

That being said, it’s also gorgeous and will likely be a hit with collectors. Okidogi is a popular Pokemon thanks to the Scarlet and Violet DLC, and this card would look incredible as part of a wider full-art card collection.

Carmine (123/101)

The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Carmine (123/101) Pokemon card.

There are at least two Carmine cards that are bound to pick up some steam with the Mask of Change expansion set release. This card isn’t the one with the highest potential value, but it’s still one to keep an eye on.

Carmine is a character that Pokemon fans tend to view positively and this card adds new depth to her character. It’s dynamic with plenty of interesting, smaller features, and it could be a great one to add to a full Scarlet & Violet character collection.

Carmine (130/101)

PokeBeach/The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Carmine (130/101) Pokemon card.

This is the Carmine card that many are betting will be the most expensive card from Mask of Change. It’s incredibly vibrant, with a beautiful shine to it and some interesting details that perfectly work alongside the festival theme.

Character-centric cards almost always perform well on the resale market if they’re colorful and lively, and this card offers that in spades. If you pull this, sleeve it immediately and keep it in good condition.

Kieran (129/101)

PokeBeach/The Pokemon Company Mask of Change Kieran (129/101) Pokemon card.

Following on from the Carmine card, this is another piece that’s sure to do absolute numbers in the collectors community. It features Kieran along with some iconic details like an Ogerpon mask and several Pikachu masks – including a rather creepy one in the background.

The theming for Mask of Change looks exquisite so far and this card captures the festival aesthetic perfectly. It’s almost psychedelic in terms of its color palette and it’s one to watch out for if you’re a fan of unique SAR cards.

If you’re a Pokemon TCG collector and you aren’t sure whether to get some Mask of Change Booster Packs or not, it could be worth looking up the full card lists to get a better feel for the set. This set will be coming out in Japan on April 26th so it’s just around the corner.

Mask of Change is looking like it’ll be a magical expansion set with some heavy-hitting cards, so it’s certainly worth it for collectors who don’t want to wait until the Twilight Masquerade release in May.