Fable reboot: Potential release date, trailer, platforms

Fable’s colorful charm and unique humor will be making a triumphant return to our screens, but when is the title’s release date, and what platforms will be able to play on?

Announced all the way back in 2020, Fable’s newest chapter has remained shrouded in secrecy and away from public eyes.

Following Lionhead Studios folding in 2016, the future of the franchise balanced on a knife’s edge. With Fable 3 failing to wow players, and its follow-up Anniversary title doing little to inspire (not to mention the canceled Fable Legends), it seemed like the franchise may have finally met its maker.

Enter the new Fable reboot, which lurks on the horizon and has OG fans on the edge of their seats. Here’s everything we know so far, including its release date, platforms, and that infamous 55-second trailer.

Contents

Fable reboot: Release date

So far, there is no set release date for the latest installment in the Fable franchise. Given that the only trailer we’ve seen so far is an announcement trailer, we can likely expect the game to hit our screens in 2023 at the earliest.

It’s being developed by Playground Games who recently shipped the excellent Forza Horizon 5.

Fable reboot: Platforms

While very little is known so far, just as with its predecessors Fable’s reboot will be a Microsoft exclusive game, meaning that it will only be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Additionally, it’ll likely follow in the footsteps of fellow exclusive and Playground-developed game, Forza Horizon 5, and be available on Xbox Game Pass from release.

Fable: Trailer

Announcement Trailer

First debuted at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2020, this short clip provides a window into the wonderful world of Albion.

Promising a “world filled with stories of legendary heroes and treacherous villains, fantastical creatures and wonderous places” the trailer showcases an adorable Tinkerbell-inspired fairy taking to the spectacular blue skies of a magical world. However, it doesn’t exactly end well for her. After all, it’s Fable.

So while we don’t know much about the Fable reboot, it’s enough to get excited about! As soon as further information appears, be sure to check back here. Looking for some new games? Be sure to check out our release hubs:

