Is Fable on Xbox Game Pass?

Check out whether or not the action RPG Fable that has a 2025 release window will be on Xbox Game Pass.

Fable, the action RPG franchise well-known for letting you decide your own morality, has just dropped its reboot trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2024.

Narrated by Humphry, a former hero of Albion, the trailer showcased some of the game’s mechanics and combat. It also gave us a glimpse into the game’s gorgeous-looking world thanks to its impressive graphics.

Those looking to jump into the game when it is released may be wondering if it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Here’s everything you need to know about Fable’s Game Pass support.

Will Fable be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Fable will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Players will also be able to access the game from Xbox Game Pass right from day one when it is released, as confirmed at the end of the trailer.

The details regarding Fable’s exact release date have yet to be revealed, but it’s confirmed that the game has a 2025 release window. In addition, the game will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

As seen from the trailer, the game features different character dialogues, which seem to follow whichever decision you make throughout the game.

There are also dangers that lurk around the corners, whether that be a massive toad-like monster or even other human beings. Combined with the game’s stunning-looking scenery and city and action-packed combat, Fable fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025.

It’s still quite some time to wait until then. In the meantime, those hyped up about this game can take a look at some of the Fable games ranked by how terrible they let you be. Who knows, you might come up with a new playthrough idea.