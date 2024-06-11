Overwatch 2 devs assure fans there’s “no reason to worry” after missing Xbox Showcase

Overwatch 2 devs have assured fans that there is “no reason to worry” after the game was missing in the recent Xbox Showcase, which left players concerned.

Ever since Activision Blizzard’s acquisition by Microsoft, the devs have appeared at the Xbox Showcase with a new trailer for Overwatch.

In 2022, it was the reveal of Overwatch 2’s release date, in 2023, it was the first showcase of Story Missions, the first look into Flashpoint, and more.

As 2024’s Xbox Showcase came into view, with Overwatch 2’s Season 11 just being a few weeks away from the showcase, many expected the Season’s trailer to make an appearance. However, it never showed, leaving many fans questioning.

Now, Overwatch’s devs have assured players there is no need to worry about their no-show this weekend.

2024’s Xbox Showcase was a roaring success for Microsoft, revealing to the world the long-awaited Fable 4, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and an entire segment at the end dedicated to Black Ops 6. However, the no-show of any Overwatch-related trailers concerned players, with streamers Flats and Warn wishing it had showcased what players could expect in the upcoming seasons.

Responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) expressing concern about the lack of updates for Season 11, Executive Producer of Overwatch Jared Neuss said, “No reason to worry, there’s lots of exciting stuff on the way.”

He additionally said about the upcoming season, “We’ve got tons of awesome Season 11 stuff coming up, stay tuned,” while agreeing that this year’s showcase was more focused on newer games and the new CoD installment.

Principal Artist of Overwatch Mike Hardison said in response to a fan, “We’ve been cooking, but making good stuff takes time,” assuring that the team does pay attention to the community.

With the devs cooking something up for Season 11, we’ll have to wait and see until they are ready to reveal what they’ve got.