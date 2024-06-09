Fable 4 makes stunning return with gorgeous cities and dangerous monsters

Fable 4 returned to the public eye during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, showing gameplay footage and hints about its storyline. It also showed off some of the incredible visuals and a vibrant world for the player to explore.

The fourth Fable game (confusingly named Fable) has made sporadic appearances at Microsoft events since it was first announced in 2020. It marks a long-awaited return for the franchise, which hasn’t had a new entry since 2012 when Fable: The Journey on Xbox 360.

The new Fable trailer was revealed during the latest Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2024, and while it didn’t confirm the Fable 4 release date, it maintained its 2025 release window and confirmed its day one Game Pass launch.

The teaser follows Humphry, a former hero of Albion who describes a woman he took under his wing years earlier and trained. It then shows a female warrior as she explores the gorgeous game world and fights dangerous foes. The trailer also gave us a glimpse at the magic and combat options you can use, such as shooting enemies in the air with a wind spell and striking them with arrows.

Humphry’s tone darkens as he reveals that his protege turned to evil. It’s then revealed that the person in the trailer is his new student, and they’re both tracking his former pupil, with just a brief glimpse of a hand holding the staff.

Matt King, best known for playing Super Hans in Peep Show, voiced the trailer’s narrator, Humphrey. This continues the game’s tradition of using British comedy actors from the ’00s, as the last one featured Richard Ayoade.

While the new Fable trailer was light on story, it featured some incredible visuals, jaw-dropping cities, and amazing monsters on display. While it might be a long time until we get to play Fable, the trailer had a great showing and had us hyped for what’s to come.