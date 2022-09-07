Xbox exec teases Fable news: “There’s a lot of cool stuff”

The head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty has teased the progress of Fable in an interview at PAX West, revealing that “there’s a lot of cool stuff” that he would love to share with fans.

The newest Fable was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase back in 2020 and other than a brief cinematic trailer and the reveal that Playground Games would be working on it, fans haven’t heard much regarding when we may see the game, or even if it’s still being made.

Thankfully, after an interview with the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty at PAX West, fans have finally received a slight hint into the progress being made with Fable.

Playground Games Fable is a highly anticipated title that has got even the Xbox Execs hyped.

He took to the interview and explained how Playground “don’t want to show stuff early before it’s ready to go, but if there’s one game where that’s kind of flipped around, where every time I see something I say, ‘We should show this’, it’s Fable”. He then went on to show how the creators of Fable are bringing in “a lot of cool stuff” that he desperately wants to show off to the world.

However, as mentioned in his interview “the team has made it very clear that I am not going to be able to show anything until it’s ready”. This proves that the game is still being worked on and is getting polished in secrecy until Playground Games are ready to reveal the highly anticipated title.

Playground Games are well known for their attention to detail in landscapes and overall design, as seen through the multiple Forza games developed by the company. With that in mind, they are likely giving the same love to Fable, meaning we’ll be waiting a little while longer to step into the magical mystical, and weird world of Fable.