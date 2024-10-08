Disney Dreamlight Valley Jungle Getaway patch notes: Timon and Pumbaa, Halloween event & more

With the next Disney Dreamlight Valley content update just around the corner, it’s time to dive into all the new features and improvements heading your way.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the Jungle Getaway update, including a return to a beloved Realm for a fresh adventure, along with an exciting new collaboration we think you’re going to love.

The Jungle Getaway update for Disney Dreamlight Valley drops on October 9, 2024. Here’s everything you can expect:

Article continues after ad

What’s new in Disney Dreamlight Valley Jungle Getaway?

Gameloft

The Jungle Getaway free update takes you back to an improved Lion King realm with Timon and Pumbaa and drops the Night Show Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

New characters: Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King will join your valley. They bring new Friendship quests and unique items.

Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King will join your valley. They bring new Friendship quests and unique items. Improved The Lion King Realm: When you come back after the Jungle Getaway update, you’ll find a day and night cycle and new quests.

When you come back after the Jungle Getaway update, you’ll find a day and night cycle and new quests. New Star Path: Night Show Star Path turns your Valley into a music festival. You’ll find furniture to set the stage, a Rockstar Turtle animal companion, and clothing inspired by Disney Villains, Disney Princess, and rock music.

Night Show Star Path turns your Valley into a music festival. You’ll find furniture to set the stage, a Rockstar Turtle animal companion, and clothing inspired by Disney Villains, Disney Princess, and rock music. Halloween festivities: With the Trick or Treat event making a return from October 23 to 31, you can snag a brand new surprise rewards.

With the Trick or Treat event making a return from October 23 to 31, you can snag a brand new surprise rewards. New Realm decor and more: Scrooge McDuck has a new batch of goods for sale.

Other Improvements

Gameloft

With the Jungle Getaway updates, you get a new camera style in Edit Mode, improved sprinting controls, and better Scrooge mannequins, among other tweaks:

Camera controls : Choose between two camera styles in Edit Mode – original or new hybrid. Works outdoors, Player House stays on original.

: Choose between two camera styles in Edit Mode – original or new hybrid. Works outdoors, Player House stays on original. Sprinting controls : Pick your sprinting style – old button setup or new Left Bumper. Tap to sprint is now also available.

: Pick your sprinting style – old button setup or new Left Bumper. Tap to sprint is now also available. Steam controllers : Wireless controllers are now fully supported without needing Steam Input.

: Wireless controllers are now fully supported without needing Steam Input. Scrooge’s Store : Empty clothing mannequins now show furniture, even in windows.

: Empty clothing mannequins now show furniture, even in windows. DreamSnaps & Photo Mode : Skip up to 10 votes daily and hold accessories or tools in Photo Mode.

: Skip up to 10 votes daily and hold accessories or tools in Photo Mode. Premium Shop : New “Recommended” section with personalized items each week.

: New “Recommended” section with personalized items each week. Other: Wings can now be used as Gliders, and you can track duties and crafting easily on-screen.

Bug fixes

Gameloft

Initialization Error #6 : Additional fixes were applied to prevent this error.

: Additional fixes were applied to prevent this error. Quest fixes : Multiple quest issues have been resolved, including Olaf’s parasol not appearing, access to Eternity Isle, and players getting stuck in various quests like “The Spark of Imagination” and “Diamond in the Rough.”

: Multiple quest issues have been resolved, including Olaf’s parasol not appearing, access to Eternity Isle, and players getting stuck in various quests like “The Spark of Imagination” and “Diamond in the Rough.” Game stability : Fixed crashes on PlayStation consoles and wireless gamepad issues.

: Fixed crashes on PlayStation consoles and wireless gamepad issues. Invisible walls & house doors : Players getting stuck or rooms missing doors have been addressed.

: Players getting stuck or rooms missing doors have been addressed. Miscellaneous fixes: Issues with furniture, filters, crafting, visuals, and audio were resolved, along with fixes for gameplay bugs like fishing and Jafar’s screen appearance.

That’s everything you can expect when the Jungle Getaway update drops. In the meantime, why not catch up on Tiana’s Friendship Quests or read up on everything we know about the upcoming Star Path?

Article continues after ad