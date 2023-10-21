Diablo 4 players are equally wowed and stunned by Season 2 attire

Diablo 4 players found a viral post that showed off “cheeked up” rogue customization options in Season 2.

Most of the games loved by players in 2023 featured immense customization options, like Baldur’s Gate 3 which hilariously allows the player to run around practically naked, allowing the players to feel more connected and immersed in the gameplay through a character that feels unique to them.

Diablo 4, the long-awaited sequel that content creators like Asmongold have found disappointing to the point of quitting the game, released a Season 2: Season of Blood update that features a vampiric theme.

Article continues after ad

The update brought with its Vampire-infused tone a complete seasonal reset, a new follower called Erys, and some new Vampire-themed gear that players have used to create some interesting new character looks that the community has found hilarious.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 community stunned by Rogue outfit

One player was thrilled with the Diablo 4 Season 2: Season of Blood update, sharing their excitement with the community: “The season 2 skins are even better!“

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Diablo 4 players united in laughing and joking in response to the post, with some admitting, “Guess I’ll have to play rogue again,” with others jokingly sharing their admiration for the more exposed sections of Blizzard Entertainments Rogue character model: “It’s unfair how much cake rogues get.”

Article continues after ad

But some in the community couldn’t help but compare the game to its currently more successful rival Baldur’s Gate 3, which many players have crowned as king of character customization for games in 2023: “Baldur’s Gate 3 has ruined me. Why can’t I just run around all the time with t*ts and bits flying free, Blizzard?”

Article continues after ad

However, other players are more focused on other new items added to the game, like the invincible Lich King Mount from World of Warcraft which comes in at a costly Platinum price.