Diablo 4 players “rooting for” Blizzard after promising Season 2 update

Things are looking up for Diablo 4 with its Season 2 update being received extremely well leading players to now root for Blizzard to continue the promising work.

It’s no secret that Diablo 4 has been an overwhelming success since its launch in June 2023. Despite this there have been numerous complaints and the community hasn’t shied away from letting Blizzard know.

Yet the arrival of Season of Blood has seen these complaints slow down with players being genuinely impressed by the update.

From the massively improved mounts to the dungeon layout reworks, Season 2 has gone down well. The support isn’t stopping anytime soon either with Diablo 4’s loyal playerbase now declaring that it’s fully behind Blizzard.

Diablo 4 players rooting for Blizzard to keep up the good work

Impressed by the changes Blizzard has introduced in Season 2, one user posted on Reddit: “Season 2 brought back the fun. It’s a massive step in the right direction. Huge quality of life changes. The horse is better, the pacing is better, the dynamic of mechanics and more gameplay. This is the way forward.”

“Back to slaying baddies and actually having fun. Vampiric powers? Interesting and makes killing things FUN and not a CHORE. It’s all about power and things to DO with that power,” they continued heaping praise onto the developers.

Following all those compliments OP concluded: “Can’t wait to see what Diablo has in store for the next one. Right now, this patch and seasonal content shows they understand what we want. They’re trying. We’re rooting for you Blizzard.”

Many were quick to agree with one highly upvoted response stating: “Biggest complaints now are people crying 3 seasonal consumables don’t have their own tab. Pretty small problem and a good sign a lot of stuff is going well.”

“Items still feel like a chore, but besides that everything’s been good. Season 1 it was just farm to 50, then NMD to 100 with a few helltides sprinkled in, but now there are too many things to do,” another player replied choosing to focus on the positives.

Not everyone was quite as sold though with some being skeptical of how long the good times will last posting: “Just wait a week,” and “It’s the first day of the patch. People will get bored in 1 week and complain. Game still has 0 progression after level 70.”

For now at least, Diablo 4’s community is more positive than ever and Blizzard has done a great job keeping even its most vocal fans happy, and that’s something most game developers could only dream of.