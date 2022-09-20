How to defeat The Herald boss in Fortnite & get the Mythic Burst Rifle

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has a brand new map boss called The Herald, so we’ve put together a guide on how to find her, how to defeat her, and how to get the Mythic Herald’s Burst Rifle.

Every season of Fortnite has some kind of boss that you can fight on the map. Last season was iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader, while previous boss fights have included Wolverine and the Predator.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is taking things back to basics with an original character called The Herald as a boss fight. As well as being this season’s secret skin, you can also battle her at Herald’s Sanctum.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to find and defeat The Herald in Fortnite.

Epic Games

The Herald location in Fortnite

You can find The Herald by visiting the castle at the center of Herald’s Sanctum. This is the new Chrome-infected POI that can be found at the eastern side of the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Unlike previous Fortnite bosses, The Herald will always be in the same room of the castle, simply standing still while observing a giant floating orb. Once you get close enough, the battle will begin.

Epic Games

How to defeat The Herald boss in Fortnite

Like all bosses in Fortnite, defeating The Herald boss isn’t going to be easy. She has a huge health bar and shield bar to get through, as well as some unique attacks that you’re going to need to watch out for.

Start this battle by landing at the castle and stocking up on high-tier weapons and plenty of ammo. It’s also a good idea to max out your shield and have some healing items just in case the fight goes south.

The Herald will be distracted until you get close enough, so try and sneak in a headshot or throw a grenade to give yourself a bit of an early advantage.

Once the battle begins, she’ll unleash two wolves that you’ll need to defeat before you can damage her. She will do this regularly throughout the battle, so always get rid of these wolves as quickly as you can.

Epic Games

With the wolves gone, you’ll need to land as much damage as you can as you’ve only got a short window before she brings them out again. SMGs and shotguns are best as this will be a close-range battle.

The Herald can also teleport thanks to the Chrome substance she controls. Do your best to quickly figure out where she’s moved to as you could end up being attacked from behind if you’re not careful.

If you’re trying to complete a quest to defeat The Herald, the good news is that you only need to land one shot to qualify. As long as someone else defeats her in the same match, you’ll finish the quest.

How to get The Herald’s Burst Rifle Mythic weapon in Fortnite

Once you defeat The Herald, she will automatically drop a bunch of useful items and weapons including The Herald’s Burst Rifle, which is a Mythic version of the standard Burst Assault Rifle weapon.

If you’re taking down The Herald with other players nearby, make sure you get to the Mythic Burst Rifle first! There will only be one of them and you don’t want to put in all that work for nothing.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating The Herald in the game. Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

