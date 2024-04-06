Clever Fortnite trick lets you defeat boss “without taking any damage”

Are you fed up with dying before you can defeat a boss in Fortnite? Check out this trick that lets you “trap” them before finishing them off.

There are a ton of benefits you can get from eliminating a boss in Fortnite. Aside from keeping their Medallion to yourself, you’ll also get treated to a nice shiny legendary or mythic weapon dropped by that particular boss.

The only problem? As you may have already experienced, it’s not always a walk in the park. First, you’ll need to deal with their minions. Not to mention, another player could sneak up and eliminate you in the process.

Well, if you’re struggling to face one of the bosses in Fortnite, one player has shared a trick that makes it easier to get the job done. First posted in a Reddit thread, this trick involves trapping the boss using multiple Port-A-Bunkers in Fortnite.

If you manage to align the bunkers correctly, the boss should be stuck in the middle, giving you and your squad the perfect chance to strike them down without getting your health chipped away.

Port-A-Bunker is generally one of the easiest items you’ll find on the map. You can find them in chests or scattered on the floor in random houses.

As for the weapon, generally, anything will do. However, spamming the Lightning of Zeus as seen in the clip does help make the process quicker. You can also opt for the Waterbending Mythic that recently just got buffed if you manage to find one.

The OP claimed they discovered this trick by randomly placing bunkers one day. If you’d like to try this trick yourself, you’ll want to make sure to align the bunkers around exactly where the boss will spawn before summoning them.