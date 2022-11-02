Where is Darth Vader in Fortnite? Locations & how to get his Mythic Lightsaber

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Darth Vader has returned to the Island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and we’ve got all the tips you need to find him, defeat him, and claim his Mythic Lightsaber weapon for yourself.

Fortnite is once again celebrating Star Wars with Skywalker Week, which runs from November 1 to November 8, 2022. As well as new skins in the shop, Darth Vader is back to resume his campaign to take over the Island.

Defeating him isn’t easy, but it’s worth it as anyone who manages to beat the iconic Star Wars villain will be able to claim Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, a powerful Mythic weapon that can be thrown at players like a boomerang.

Below, you’ll find all the tips you need to find Darth Vader’s location, figure out how to defeat him, and make the most of his Mythic Lightsaber.

Epic Games Watch out for Darth Vader’s Force move that stops you from escaping.

Where to find Darth Vader on the Fortnite map

Darth Vader will always appear southeast of Greasy Grove on the Fortnite map. His spaceship will pass the Battle Bus at the start of every match and you can watch where it lands to know exactly where to go.

This is different from previous seasons, where Darth Vader would land at a random location at the start of every match. He also won’t have Stormtroopers guarding him this time around.

How to defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite

Like all boss fights in Fortnite, defeating Darth Vader isn’t going to be easy. He has two huge bars of health to get through as well as some intense attack patterns including using the force to stop you from escaping.

Our previous advice was to eliminate one of his Stormtrooper guards first and steal their weapons, but as they’re no longer around, the best approach is to quickly search the nearby Imperial Chests for an E-11 Blaster Rifle.

We know it might be tempting to use a Lightsaber against Darth Vader to fulfill those Jedi fantasies, but prioritize the E-11 Blaster Rifle if you can; It’s a perfect choice, especially as you don’t have to worry about running out of ammo.

We found it easier to defeat Darth Vader when he was already distracted by another player. This meant we had free reign to unload bullets, get his health down, then quickly grab his Lightsaber when he was eliminated.

If you’re trying to complete the Skywalker Week Quest to assist in defeating Darth Vader, remember that you only need to land one shot on him. As long as someone defeats him afterward, you’ll complete the challenge.

How to use Darth Vader’s Mythic Lightsaber in Fortnite

Epic Games Darth Vader’s Lightsaber can be thrown at enemies.

Once you’ve defeated Darth Vader, he’ll drop his Lightsaber. This weapon works in a similar way to ordinary Lightsabers in the game, letting you dish out melee damage and also block incoming bullets.

The big difference is that you can also throw Darth Vader’s Lightsaber at other players by aiming and pressing the ‘shoot’ button, which gives you the option to deal some long-distance damage.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Darth Vader! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

