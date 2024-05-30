Fortnite players uncover “mythic turd” mystery in Season 3

Fortnite players have uncovered a perplexing mythical drop after fighting a boss during Chapter 5 Season 3.

Chapter 5 Season 3 has been a hot topic since its release on May 24. Between the vehicle meta shifts and new medallions, everyone has been talking about Wrecked.

Now that the season has been out for almost a week, players have seemingly uncovered what appears to be a “mythic turd” that drops when fighting a boss. As if the idea of one of the bosses dropping a deuce wasn’t odd enough, this mysterious object has no icon name and cannot be interacted with.

According to a Reddit post that drew attention to the item, the object dropped sometime while fighting the boss associated with the new Fortnite war battle bus. With the new season also came several new bosses, including one that drives around an armored battle bus with two turrets on the top.

“Anybody know what this is? It appeared sometime during killing the boss with the bus but you can’t interact with it. The middle is also moving like lava is inside,” explained the original poster.

Multiple commenters responded underneath the post, claiming that they, too, had seen the object in their own Fortnite games. However, it appears that not everyone can see the object when it appears, making the situation even weirder than it already was.

“Legit saw the exact same thing when I was playing squads the other night. I was the only one that could see it. No one believed me when I said there’s a floating god-like turd in the middle of the road,” said one Redditor.

Without a name or interaction from the mythic turd, there isn’t much information that can be garnered from it. Whether it’s a troll from the Fortnite developers or a teaser for something coming in the future is unknown.