How to get The Herald secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

If you’re wondering how to unlock The Herald secret skin in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, here’s everything you need to know.

The latest season update is finally here, as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 officially kicked off on September 18, 2022. Switching to the new theme of ‘Chrome’, there are plenty of new tricks and areas to become acquainted with.

Of course, with every new season is the inclusion of a brand new Battle Pass, filled with exciting characters to unlock. Just like Chapter 3 Season 3 before it, players will eventually be able to get their hands on a secret skin.

If you’re eager to get your hands on this season’s secret skin, we’ve got you covered.

Who is the secret skin in the Fortnite Battle Pass?

The new secret skin for Chapter 3 Season 4 is The Herald – a villainous mastermind that Fortnite lore experts will no doubt be familiar with. While purchasing the Battle Pass will grant players access to new characters such as Spider-Gwen, you’ll have to wait a little longer to get hold of The Herald.

How to unlock the secret skin in the Fortnite Battle Pass

Currently, The Herald isn’t available, though we can assume that the method for unlocking her will be similar to that of The Foundation or Indiana Jones from the previous season.

This means that a separate questline will be added to the game further down the line, giving Battle Pass owners the chance to unlock the secret skin.

In Fortnite’s official blog, the developers stated: “For those devoted to the Chrome, don’t worry: The Herald becomes available to unlock later in the Season!”

We’ll update this article as soon as the questline becomes available.

Be sure to keep updated with the latest season of Fortnite, as Chrome changes the game like never before.