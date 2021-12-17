Bully 2: Leaks, teases & everything we know

It feels like Rockstar has been teasing Bully 2 for years now, but will we ever get to return to the Bullworth academy? Here’s everything we know about Bully 2.

The original Bully, known as Canis Canem Edit (Latin for dog eat dog) in some regions, came out in 2006 and Rockstar has never ruled out a sequel. Rumors and alleged leaks pointing to a Bully 2 have been doing the rounds for years without anything concrete from Rockstar.

With some sources claiming a Bully 2 announcement is imminent, we’ve decided to gather everything we know about the game in one place. Bully 2 remains unconfirmed at this stage, but more and more leaks and rumors are appearing, suggesting that Rockstar may be about to take your lunch money all over again.

Bully 2 possible release date

Bully 2 has not been formally announced by Rockstar, therefore no release date has been provided. However, according to a now-deleted tweet from industry insider Tom Henderson, we could see a Bully 2 announcement very soon.

In another series of tweets, Henderson mentioned some people have seen a “Playable version” of Bully 2 and that the game was supposed to be shown at the 2021 Game Awards, but nothing appeared.

Another reliable leaker, SWEGTA corroborated Henderson’s story, tweeting, “Expect some Bully 2 news momentarily.” While both leakers have a reliable track record, we’d advise taking their words with a pinch of salt until Rockstar provides evidence that backs up their claims.

If however, hypothetically speaking, both leakers are correct, and the sequel is revealed in the coming weeks, then the game could feasibly release in 2022. However, this is all speculation based on two tweets and should be treated as such.

Bully 2 canceled?

Some reports have suggested that the game was in development but has been canceled. There have been multiple reports like this, one from 2019 as reported by VGC and another based on a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

The latter suggested that the canceled project was not Bully 2, but an unannounced project from Take-Two’s (Rockstar’s parent company) other company, 2K Games. Others have claimed that Rockstar canceled Bully 2 to focus on GTA 6.

Teases from Rockstar

Bullworth Academy baseball caps started to appear on Rockstar’s online store in 2019. Their appearance was considered surprising and possibly associated with the sequel, although others saw this as Rockstar simply selling merchandise related to one of their IPs and nothing to get too excited about.

Then, in 2020, the phrase “Bullying the weak” was spotted on Rockstar’s official website in cryptic jumbled text. This was seen by some as a tease for Bully 2, giving fans fresh hope that the franchise would continue.

A mysterious job listing was also spotted earlier that year, looking for someone with a “deep appreciation” for the importance clothing plays in society. This also fuelled speculation that the game was in development.

Bully 2 possible settings

If Bully 2 is in development, it’s likely gone through several iterations before Rockstar decided on a final version. As the original game was released in 2006, it’s unlikely to resemble any early sequel ideas from this time.

Jimmy, the protagonist from the first game, could return, however, the sequel would need to be set in the late 2000s if the character was to still be in school. While it’s only speculation on our part, we imagine Rockstar would be more likely to create a new playable character in an updated version of Bullworth Academy.

This would allow the game to make use of a more modern setting, as well as all the gameplay opportunities this brings. This is exactly what Rockstar does in their GTA and Red Dead franchises, creating a new character to exist in a new era, even if the setting is similar.

School and even bullying, have evolved in this digital age, so it would be interesting to see how Rockstar updates this challenging topic in the series. As this is a highly sensitive subject, the company would need to tread carefully, finding a way to make an entertaining videogame without glamorizing bullying or abuse.

Let’s not forget that this challenge may be too difficult, even for the creators of Grand Theft Auto. Therefore, until Rockstar formally confirms Bully 2, take all of the above with a huge spoonful of salt. We will however keep you updated right here, if and when more updates arrive.