Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: How to unlock & use RDR2 cheats on PS4, PC & Xbox

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats grants players everything from infinite health to money, raising your Dead Eye, and even the ability to spawn a circus wagon. From how to unlock cheats and where to enter them in RDR2 on PC, PS4, and Xbox, here’s everything you need to know.

There are plenty of cheats available to use in Red Dead Redemption 2, giving players the chance to entirely change the way that they play out on the frontier.

If you’re looking to cause a little mayhem and want to play through the game without worry of a Wanted level or simply to make Arthur’s life a little easier, our list of RDR2 cheats can help you to do just that.

Contents

How to unlock cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2

While most cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2 can be input at any point during the game, some are only able to be unlocked by reaching certain Chapters in the main story.

Upon reaching these particular story beats, you’ll be able to find them tucked away in Newspapers, sold by vendors throughout the frontier in Valentine, Saint Denis, and Blackwater. These vendors are easily identified by a Newspaper icon displayed on the map in these areas.

To enter a cheat in RDR2, simply follow these steps:

When in-game, press ‘Start‘ on PS4/Xbox or ‘Esc’ on PC. The pause menu will appear. Scroll down to ‘Settings‘ – click that. At the bottom right of your screen, you’ll see a prompt that says ‘Cheats‘ – this will be Shift on your PC or Y/Triangle on console. Once you’ve pressed that key, the Cheats window will appear. Press Shift/Y/Triangle again to enter a cheat. Utilize the below list to enter your particular cheat. If successful, a prompt will appear. Your cheat will now be displayed on the list, allowing you to turn it on or off as you please.

All Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Below, we’ve gathered together all of the available cheats in RDR2, split up into two different tables: Those that you’re able to enter at any time during your adventure, and those that require Newspapers to unlock.

Cheat Effect A fool on command Makes you drunk A simple life, a beautiful death Basic weapons Balance. All is balance Resets your honor to Neutral Be greedy only for foresight Infinite Dead Eye Better than my dog Call your horse from any distance Death is silence Stealth weapons Eat of knowledge Learn all recipes Guide me better Set Dead Eye Level to 1 Greed is now a virtue Add $500 History is written by fools Gunslinger weapons I seek and I find Set Dead Eye Level to 5 I shall be better Set Dead Eye Level to 3 I still seek more Set Dead Eye Level to 4 Keep your dreams light Spawns a Buggy/Horse-drawn cart Keep your dreams simple Spawns a Wagon Make me better Set Dead Eye Level to 2 My kingdom is a horse Increase horse bonding Run! Run! Run! Spawns a racehorse Share Purchase all camp upgrades The best of the old ways Spawns a Stagecoach Vanity. All is vanity Unlocks all outfits for Arthur You flourish before you die Set Dead Eye, Health, and Stamina to full You revel in your disgrace, I see Decreases honor You want everyone to go away Clears bounties and Wanted statuses You want freedom Decreases Wanted level You want more than you have Spawns a Superior Horse (Rose Grey Bay Arabian) You want punishment Increases Wanted level You want something new Spawns a random horse

Newspaper cheats in RDR2

The below cheats can only be activated upon purchasing a Newspaper once you’ve reached certain points in the story.

Cheat Effect Requirement Abundance is the dullest desire Infinite ammo Chapter 1: New Hanover Gazette No. 27 Greed is American Virtue Grants a set of heavy weapons Chapter 3: Read the newspaper after completing ‘Advertising, the New American Art’ You long for sight and see nothing Removes Fog of War Chapter 3: Purchase a newspaper after completing ‘Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern’ Virtue unearned is not virtue Grants maximum Honor Chapter 4: Purchase a newspaper after completing ‘Urban Pleasures’ The lucky be strong evermore Infinite stamina Chapter 5: Purchase a newspaper after completing the chapter You seek more than the world offers Refills and fortifies cores Chapter 6: Purchase a newspaper after completing ‘The King’s Son’ You are a beast built for war Spawns a War Horse Epilogue: Purchase a newspaper after completing the Epilogue Would you be happier as a clown? Spawns a Circus Wagon Epilogue: Purchase a newspaper after completing the Epilogue

Can you save with RDR2 cheats enabled?

No, you cannot save when using cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2. When activating your first cheat in the game, a prompt will appear indicating that cheats will stop you from being able to earn any achievements as well as saving your progress.

If you want to save your progress after having entered cheats, though, you’ll need to head back to the menu and make sure that they are all turned off.

If you’re playing through the game for the first time, we’d recommend using cheats sparingly to get the best overall experience. However, this makes using cheats the perfect opportunity for those who have already completed the game and are looking to have some additional fun out in the open world.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2.

