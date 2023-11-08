Take-Two shares optimistic GTA 6 release update amid trailer announcement

Rockstar Games broke the internet by confirming that a GTA 6 trailer will finally be coming in December and shared an optimistic update on the game’s release.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, and while players have already gotten their first look at the gameplay through leaks, Rockstar is finally set to officially unveil the game later this year.

On November 8, Rockstar announced that a trailer will be unveiled in early December as part of the company’s 25th anniversary, although a release date is still unknown.

However, during a Take-Two earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that the game will finally be released in 2025, especially with the company predicting massive profits.

Gamerficial/Rockstar Games The GTA 6 trailer is finally coming in December.

Rockstar parent company hints at GTA 6 release

During the call, Zelnick reiterated that 2024 and 2025 will bring about a huge amount of money and are optimistic about the games it has in its pipeline.

Zelnick had previously pointed to the fiscal 2025 predictions when asked point-blank about GTA VI’s release date.

“Our development pipeline is robust and diverse, and we are getting closer to delivering the groundbreaking titles that our audiences throughout the world have been anticipating,” he added.

“With an unwavering commitment to being the most creative, the most innovative, and the most efficient entertainment company, I have great confidence that our offerings will surpass our players’ expectations and set new standards of creative excellence in our industry.”

Comments from leakers and insiders had previously suggested that GTA 6 would be released as early as 2024, but recent remarks have pointed to 2025 and that the game had been delayed.

Of course, a GTA 6 release date has still yet to be confirmed, but we’ll have to see if Rockstar commits to a 2025 window when the long-awaited trailer is shown to the world next month.