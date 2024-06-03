GTA 6 publishers have already mentioned GTA 7 despite it not even launching

GTA 6 publishers have already mentioned GTA 7 despite it not even launchingYouTube/DELTA/Rockstar Games
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is already talking about GTA 7, and has explained what Rockstar has been doing in the almost 12 years since GTA 5 when it comes to GTA 6’s release.
For years, Rockstar Games and their publishers, Take-Two, were silent on all things GTA 6. However, at the end of 2023, they finally started revealing some details as the first trailer for the highly-anticipated was revealed.
Since that trailer, things have been a little quiet again – with players going to some extreme lengths to try and uncover clues about when further news might be revealed. However, the lid has been lifted a little bit as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke at the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference about GTA 6.
Yet, while talking about the new game, he also actually mentioned GTA 7. Yes, that’s right. It came as Zelnick was fielding a question about what the future holds for Rockstar’s releases, and whether or not there will be such a big gap between games like there has between GTA 5 and 6.
The host asked Zelnick: “If you look out, I know we’re not even at GTA VI yet, but thinking about…” before the Take-Two boss quickly joked “GTA 7?”
He continued: “It is important to bear in mind that it’s not like Rockstar put out GTA V and sat on their hands for 12 years, right. We launched GTA Online, that’s turned into a massive, living, breathing ecosystem which continues to perform and grow to this day. So, the label totally transformed from a label that made big, standalone, monolithic, games to a label that’s now in the live services business.”
Zelnick also added that Rockstar had been working on Red Dead Redemption 2 during that time too.
“I do think given the scale of that label, it’s a huge company itself, there isn’t much more to be done. This isn’t a situation where it is 12 years of girth of product, there’s 12 years where Rockstar has been putting out a mass amount of content. And another little title called Red Dead,” he said.
The Take-Two boss also touched on the fact that GTA 6 hasn’t, yet, been announced to come to PC, noting that Rockstar has their own strategy on that front.