Bully 2 will be announced soon according to Rockstar insiders

Published: 13/Dec/2021 20:08 Updated: 13/Dec/2021 20:09

by Meg Bethany Koepp
bully 2 art
Rockstar Games

Bully 2

Bully 2 could be in development if a series of tweets by Rockstar insiders and a video games journalist are to be believed – and sequel news may be imminent.

The sequel to Rockstar Games’ beloved 2006 action-adventure title has been coveted by fans for years now. It was supposedly in early development between 2010 and 2013 but was said to have been canceled.

With hopes dashed, many gave up on one day getting Bully 2, but that dream could possibly become a reality very soon if posts by leakers and a journalist are true.

Will Bully 2 be announced soon?

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, GameInformer’s Senior Associate Editor – whose account is now private – posted a cryptic tweet on December 13.

“New story coming 2 you soon,” the journalist allegedly wrote, alongside a picture of Bully’s classic Bullworth Academy logo.

This was backed up further by fellow leaker SWEGTA, who tweeted “Expect some Bully 2 news momentarily.”

When a fan responded and asked “Didn’t you say Take Two is about to f**k up something?”, he responded with “Oh yes. And this could spice things up a bit.”

According to Henderson, Bully 2 was expected to make an appearance at The Game Awards on December 9, but ended up not being shown.

“Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at The Game Awards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon,” he tweeted on December 13. “Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it.”

He also claimed that there is a “playable version” out there. “Some people saw a “Playable version” just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version),” he said.

Now, obviously, take this speculation with a grain of salt as rumors and leaks don’t always come true. But the idea of Bully 2 does seem to be possible, so anything could happen.

In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto as we’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates on the potential sequel.

