GTA 5’s source code reportedly leaked with GTA 6 and Bully 2 details

Yet another video game developer has had a security breach, this time with the full GTA 5 source code allegedly being leaked. Additionally, early skims of the files have revealed there may be details on GTA 6 and Bully 2 contained within.

Rockstar has had a hard time with leakers and hackers in recent times. Between GTA 6 getting confirmed much earlier than intended to the various leaks surrounding the title in the leadup to its formal announcement, it’s been hard for the developer to keep projects under wraps.

Article continues after ad

Now, the full source code for GTA 5 has been allegedly leaked online. It appears to be source code from the 2022 version of the game, meaning there’s a good chance it’s connected to the 2022 hack that originally leaked GTA 6’s first gameplay.

Article continues after ad

From those who have skimmed the files so far, it appears that files pertaining to both GTA 6 and a yet unannounced Bully 2 are contained in the depths of the source code.

GTA 6 and Bully 2 details contained in GTA 5 leak

According to GTA Focal, the source code was originally leaked to the public via a Discord message. The message contained a link to download the GTA 5 source code, a link that was quickly taken down.

Article continues after ad

However, those who got the link have already shared it around via a download link on Tor, AKA The Onion Browser, a browser often used to anonymously and directly send data over the dark web. It seems the floodgates have opened and it’ll be difficult to keep the contents of that folder from spreading around more than they already have.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s since been confirmed that GTA 6 was at one point codenamed “Project Americas”, something that was reported by Bloomberg prior, and that a file pertaining to Bully 2 was contained within this folder. Further details on both games have yet to be discovered.

Article continues after ad

All of that information is buried within the massive amount of data for GTA 5 that’s allegedly contained within the source code including early builds and maps of the game and cut content.

Rockstar have yet to comment on this leak and the contents of the folder that’s making the rounds, but fans of both Rockstar IPs have been abuzz with speculation in relation to finally getting some news about a much-loved franchise.

Article continues after ad

However, while the idea that Bully 2 may be coming has excited many Rockstar fans, there are also some huge problems that the developer will have to overcome if the game’s source code has really been made public, including but not limited to possible security concerns with GTA Online.