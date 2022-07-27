Bully remake in Unreal Engine 5 looks incredible, but there’s a catch

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Rumors of a Bully, or Canis Canem Edit, remake simply won’t die down and a trailer has shown what it could look like on the Unreal Engine 5.

Rockstar Games’ track record of game development is well established and they have had very few swings and misses over the last couple of decades.

Bully is a prime example of the company doing something different and it paying off remarkably. Apart from controversy about its name, Bully has remained a favorite for many over the years, with some even going as far as to call it Rockstar’s magnum opus.

There have been constant calls for either a sequel or even just a remake of the original. Thanks to one fanmade trailer project, we now have a reasonable idea of what that could look like – FYI, it’s pretty cool.

Fanmade Bully remake trailer looks amazing

YouTube channel TeaserPlays describes itself as a: “Graphics Designer studio that has made its reputation with its High-Quality 3D animations for feature short films, concept trailers, within the video game industry.”

Their most recent project is the aforementioned Bully trailer and it features two minutes of a refreshed and revitalized Jimmy Hopkins during his stay at Bullworth Academy.

It shows off sun-lit corridors, a greater representation of the Tenements’ dank squaller, and the modern vibe of school classrooms.

The 2006 title was created using the old RenderWare engine, whereas this trailer shows off the game on the award-winning Unreal Engine 5.

The facial expressions and the lip-syncing aren’t quite as point as everything else, but nevertheless, it’s a superbly well-done trailer that shows what fans could be experiencing if Rockstar made some form of new Bully content.

Its lighting and refined textures are a prime example of how far we’ve come in gaming and TeaserPlays even shared a comparison video of the authentic gameplay versus the fanmade trailer.

Leaks still suggest that Rockstar is not just purely working on the development of GTA 6 and that we will still see new Bully material in the future.

Whether we will or not remains to be seen.